Southern Colorado Election Results 2022

FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.

There are also several ballot issues and questions of high interest in Southern Colorado including; Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300, Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 301, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Ballot Issue 7A, Pueblo County Questions 1A and 1B, City of Pueblo Question 2A, City of Pueblo Ballot Issue 2B, and Cripple Creek Ballot Issues 2A, 2B, and 2C, among others.

FOX21 News will also provide a scroll on-air of election results beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 8.