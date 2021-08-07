WATCH LIVE: Switchbacks take on Hartford Athletic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Watch live as the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take on the Hartford Athletics at home on Weidner Field.

“It’ll be interesting to see how they play,” Switchbacks defender Jimmy Ockford said. “They are direct at times. They might keep the ball more in the altitude, but we’ll see what they come out with.”

“They do like to move it side to side,” Assistant Coach Stephen Hogan said. “I don’t know how they’re going to move it well here because of how well we press, but if they do go back to the front quickly, we’ll just have to be aware of that.”

Kickoff Saturday is set for 7 p.m.