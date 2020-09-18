SOCO Scene: September 18-20 SOCO Scene Posted: Sep 18, 2020 / 01:18 PM MDT / Updated: Sep 18, 2020 / 01:18 PM MDT Latest Local Stories Pueblo City Park Swimming Pool’s phone number spoofed to impersonate Black Hills Energy IAFF announces virtual Fallen Fire Fighter Remembrance for 2020 Colorado wildfires: What to know Friday, September 18 Tony Exum Jr. performing two shows at The Gold Room Video September 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted Colorado man charged with hate crime in Oregon stabbing Colorado schools select which sports will play ball in the fall Video Gov. Polis, state leaders give Friday update on coronavirus and economic response King’s Chef Diner will reopen after long hiatus Restaurant Report Card: 10 COVID-19 Safety All-Stars in Pueblo Video Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers keeps State of the City address positive despite pandemic setbacks Video Fighting COVID-19: Promising results follow drug trial at Penrose St. Francis Video More Local