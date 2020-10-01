SOCO Scene: Oct 2-4th SOCO Scene Posted: Oct 1, 2020 / 07:59 AM MDT / Updated: Sep 30, 2020 / 11:40 AM MDT Latest Local Stories Colorado wildfires: What to know Thursday, October 1 Two full moons to shine in October Video Unhealthy air in Colorado from smoke Video Community celebrates 96th birthday of World War II Veteran Video CASA needs volunteers as referrals to program increase during pandemic Video El Paso County woman receives postcard for deceased husband to register to vote Video VP Biden draws attention to substance abuse epidemic Video EPSO searches for suspect wanted in connection to Crestridge Ave. shooting Gallery Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 30 evening update Cattle show in Calhan organized after National Western stock show postponed Video Downtown Partnership launches app to support Colorado Springs small businesses Three Colorado Springs teachers among finalists for Colorado Teacher of the Year More Local