SOCO Scene: November 13-15 SOCO Scene Posted: Nov 12, 2020 / 07:27 AM MST / Updated: Nov 4, 2020 / 03:28 PM MST Latest Local Stories More than $45,000 in stolen property returned after multiple arrests Video Families come together to honor veterans during Veterans Day ceremony Video Update: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms new COVID-19 cases at jail Video Colorado College Professor projects COVID-19 hospitalizations to double in a week Video El Paso County to move to Level Orange: Safer at Home – High-Risk status on state’s dial Colorado Springs School District 11 to move to remote learning List: Southern Colorado school districts returning to remote learning Pueblo County District 70 switching to remote learning starting Thursday Deck the halls with DIY floral designs Video Harrison School District 2 moving to e-learning after Thanksgiving Sexually violent predator moves to eastern Colorado Springs Colorado Springs veteran surprised with free furnace Video More Local