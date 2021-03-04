SOCO Scene: March 5-7 SOCO Scene Posted: Mar 4, 2021 / 07:11 AM MST / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 11:27 AM MST Latest Local Stories Man accused of stealing over $1 million worth of high-end cars from Colorado dealerships Deputies responding to barricaded suspect in Security Gov. Polis, First Gentleman Reis announce engagement Colorado Springs woman goes viral while in active labor Video Colorado Springs Airport purchases D11 land for future expansion Protecting Colorado forests after historic wildfire season Video 1 Year of COVID: How Colorado changed culturally during the pandemic Video Monument Police need help locating two suspects involved in storage unit burglary Gallery Quest for the best snowplow names begins as CDOT’s inaugural ‘Name that Plow’ contest debuts Video SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after nailing landing Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, March 3 evening update “I knew what I was doing”: Woman admits to romantic relationship with Donthe Lucas Video More Local