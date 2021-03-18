SOCO Scene: March 19-21 SOCO Scene Posted: Mar 18, 2021 / 07:34 AM MDT / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 11:35 AM MST Latest Local Stories How to support Colorado seniors through the pandemic and beyond Video Phillip Lindsay, Broncos mutually agree to part ways Blizzard bumps Colorado snowpack up, drought down 4,050 fans will be allowed at Avalanche and Nuggets games starting April 2 Woman hit, seriously injured by own car in Colorado Springs parking lot Jack Quinn’s celebrating St. Patrick’s Day despite setbacks Video Wellness Waggin’ offers mobile vet clinic thanks to Humane Society Video Pueblo County vaccine clinic winds down at Pueblo Mall as state opens mass vaccination site at State Fairgrounds Video Schriever conducts training on Thursday, loud noises expected Group petitions Pueblo City Council for memorial for slain FBI agent Video San Isabel Electric restored winter-related outages Wednesday Suspect in Atlanta-area spa shootings charged with 8 counts of murder Video More Local