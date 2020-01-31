Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Colorado Springs
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Seven people displaced, home destroyed in Colorado Springs fire
Top Stories
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
Sunshine and warmth for the weekend, snow on the way Monday
The community not giving up hope in finding missing 11-year-old
U.S. issues ‘Do Not Travel’ alert for China amid coronavirus outbreak
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Sports
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Give!
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Colorado Springs Christian Schools
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Monument Acad. Charter Sch.
2
of
/
2
SOCO Scene: January 31- February 2
SOCO Scene
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00 AM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2020 / 12:08 PM MST
Latest Local Stories
Seven people displaced, home destroyed in Colorado Springs fire
TCRAS Puppy Bowl is back with more adoptable dogs
Sunshine and warmth for the weekend, snow on the way Monday
The community not giving up hope in finding missing 11-year-old
Colorado Springs teen making music worldwide
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office updates community on missing 11-year-old boy
Religious leaders ask for meeting with Colorado Springs Mayor about racism
Fountain Walmart reopens after small electrical fire
Sexually violent predator listed as homeless in Colorado Springs
FOX21 Ski Week visits Vail
“Otterly” cute Valentine’s Day gifts from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Man pleads guilty to killing woman, driving body to Colorado Springs Walmart
More Local