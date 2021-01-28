SOCO Scene: January 29-31 SOCO Scene Posted: Jan 28, 2021 / 08:44 AM MST / Updated: Jan 27, 2021 / 04:48 PM MST Latest Local Stories Pueblo K-8 school evacuated due to threat Mountain Song Community School enrolling new students Video King Soopers acknowledges mistake turning vaccine-eligible Coloradans away based on residency Video Bus Drivers Wanted: D49 seeing critical shortage Video Trying your luck at the lottery in Colorado puts money towards the outdoors Video New oil and gas rules protect wildlife in Colorado Video ‘Absolutely disgusting’ Rust-colored water flows from Colorado Springs apartment faucet Video Seven arrested for distribution of illegal drugs including meth and heroin Remembering Gannon Stauch, 1 year after his disappearance Video Caught on camera: Orphaned bear cubs tranquilized, moved to artificial dens near Pikes Peak Video Victim identified in Highway 105 shooting in El Paso County Board of El Paso County Commissioners waiver certain liquor licensing fees More Local