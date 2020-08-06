Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Behind the Badge
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Reopening Southern Colorado Schools
Top Stories
NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
Top Stories
Ex-Broncos, CU lineman Justin Bannan pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder case
Southwest scaling back on cleanings after flights
Video
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
DUI suspected after motorcycle crash in Pueblo
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
Sports
Japan 2020
Digital Now
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Jobs Right Now
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Search
Search
Search
SOCO Scene: August 7-9
SOCO Scene
Posted:
Aug 6, 2020 / 07:00 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 01:23 PM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Ex-Broncos, CU lineman Justin Bannan pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in attempted murder case
DUI suspected after motorcycle crash in Pueblo
Search on for suspect who fled scene of officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs
Fight erupts after social distancing argument at a Colorado Springs Walmart
Video
Storms bring heavy rain and hail through the Pikes Peak region
Video
“I wasn’t going to let him die,” Springs woman says of wild fox, CPW defends decision to euthanize the animal
Video
Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, August 5 evening update
El Paso County and Pikes Peak United Way accepting applications for COVID Emergency Funds
Reservations open Wednesday evening for Manitou Incline hikes
Video
CSPD arrests man wanted for attempted second degree murder
CSU investigates claims athletic department told football players to ‘not reveal symptoms’
Video
Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Throwback Fest to take place in September
Video
More Local