SOCO Scene: August 28-30 SOCO Scene Posted: Dec 1, 2020 / 07:00 PM MST / Updated: Aug 3, 2020 / 01:27 PM MDT Latest Local Stories Mini-bike driver dies from injuries after crash in Colorado Springs Dept. of Corrections provides update on COVID-19 response, 11 inmates have died Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 1 evening update Suspect charged in deadly shooting at eastern Colorado Springs motel EPSO searching for two suspects in laundromat burglary Gallery Some fans allowed at Colorado high school football championships Video Two arrested in August shooting south of Colorado Springs Follow-up report on clergy sex abuse uncovers additional 46 claims of abuse in Denver and Pueblo dioceses “Help is on the way, and we are going to get out of this”: Fauci joins Polis for Colorado coronavirus update Video How to end 2020 on a high note Video Colorado’s special legislative session begins Video Colorado Springs Police reunite stolen puppy with family More Local