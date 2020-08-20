Skip to content
FOX21 News Colorado
Colorado Springs
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Behind the Badge
Election
Coronavirus
The Open for Business Directory
Reopening Southern Colorado Schools
Top Stories
Grand jury to investigate 1984 death of Greeley girl
Top Stories
Body found in high mountain lake in northern Colorado
Watch live: NORAD, Northern Command, Space Command change-of-command ceremonies
Live
Nominate a young professional for the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Young Leader Awards
Video
Steve Bannon arrested in border wall fundraising scam
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
3-Degree Guarantee
Rain and Snow Totals
Weather Experiments
Sports
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Digital Now
Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
Brock’s Breakdown
FOX21 Fitness & Health Fridays
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
Flag Swap and Flag Facts
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Work at FOX21
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Living Local
Dunkin’ Mug Club
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
SOCO Scene: August 21-23
SOCO Scene
Posted:
Aug 20, 2020 / 07:00 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 01:26 PM MDT
Latest Local Stories
Watch live: NORAD, Northern Command, Space Command change-of-command ceremonies
Live
Nominate a young professional for the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Young Leader Awards
Video
Colorado Springs man accused of possessing child sex abuse material
How Security-Widefield’s hot housing stands out in Colorado Springs
Girl Scout camp goes virtual
Video
Police seek help identifying suspect in multiple robberies
Car crash victim dies after returning home from hospital
Air Force Major accused of rape found not guilty by court martial
COVID-19 testing site at Citadel Mall closes early due to inclement weather
It’s your turn to paint the town: New community mural underway in Colorado Springs
Video
Three southern Colorado movie theaters reopening with classic movies, private screenings
Emma Crawford Coffin Races canceled for 2020
More Local