PICK YOUR FAVORITE SOCO CW MASCOT OUTFIT CONTEST

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in a week, "ProLifeWhistleblower.com," the website allowing users to submit anonymous tips about individuals believed to have tried to receive abortions, has been shut down.

The Washington Post reports web host Epik took down ProLifeWhistleblower over the weekend after determining the tip line violated its terms of service by gathering information about third parties. The group behind the site, anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, was previously dropped by host GoDaddy.