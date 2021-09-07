PICK YOUR FAVORITE SOCO CW MASCOT OUTFIT CONTEST SOCO CW Posted: Sep 7, 2021 / 12:31 PM MDT / Updated: Sep 7, 2021 / 12:31 PM MDT More Contests PICK YOUR FAVORITE SOCO CW MASCOT OUTFIT CONTEST FOX21 OVERTIME PEE WEE PLAY OF THE WEEK FOX21 CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PRO•FOOTBALL CHALLENGE Loving Living Local Colorado State Fair Family 4-Pack Contest FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST Nominate someone in need to win a free car Name the SOCO CW Mascot! Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug Texas T-Bone Trivia Latest Local Stories Pueblo hosts Colorado Youth Awareness Week events Cosmo’s Magic Theater is ready to wow! Video Colorado park ride where 6-year-old died was designed without shoulder restraints Video Colorado Springs motel evacuated during overnight fire Celebrating Worker’s rights on Labor Day; explore the history of the holiday Colorado Springs Fire Department rescues injured hiker at Pulpit Rock Man dead after stabbing at Colorado Springs Flea Market Video “Careers in Construction” aims to fuel industry struggling to find workers Video Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park death: here’s what we know about the investigation Video 6-year-old Colorado Springs girl dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Weekend Scene: Rocky Mountain Pig Jig Video D11 to enforce 30 day mask mandate for secondary students and staff More Local