IRVING, TX (Nov. 1, 2022)—The CW Network, LLC (“The CW” “The CW Network”) today announced the appointment of Rebekah Dopp as Executive Vice President of Distribution, Strategy, and Affiliate Relations, responsible for negotiating and managing the network’s distribution and overseeing affiliate relations with its station group partners. Ms. Dopp will begin her new duties immediately and report to Dana Zimmer, President and Chief Distribution and Strategy Officer for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”)(Nasdaq: NXST), and Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network.

“Rebekah is a leader and strategic thinker who will bring an incredible skill set to The CW,” said Ms. Zimmer. “Shehasboththedepthandbreadthofexperienceinthelinearbroadcast,digital,andstreaming world, and will be a formidable presence leading the distribution of The CW Network.”

“I’m excited to begin working with Rebekah as she assumes her new role,” said Mr. Miller. “She understands the industry and is extremely familiar with our network partners—she will be a huge asset for The CW as we begin discussing the evolution of our programming with them.”

Throughout her career, Ms. Dopp has led and worked with a variety of linear, digital and technology teams to develop new and innovative brands, products, and services. She joins Nexstar from Google, where she served as the Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Brand and Reputation. Prior to Google, Ms. Dopp worked at CBS Television and HBO and held multiple executive roles in affiliate relations.

“The CW Network, together with Nexstar’s diverse media portfolio, reach, and dedication to localism, is an unbeatable combination,” said Ms. Dopp. “I am eager to return to broadcasting and there is no better place than Nexstar to do it.”

Ms. Dopp graduated from The College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a concentration in finance.