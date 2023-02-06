All 14 LIV Golf League 2023 Events to Air on The CW Network and Stream on The CW App Beginning February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico

LIV Golf Returns to London, Chicago, Bedminster, Jeddah and Miami While Adding Orlando and Washington D.C. for Groundbreaking Global League Launch

Watch New LIV Golf Promo Here: https://youtu.be/gOrzBj8CrgU

February 2, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network has finalized the broadcast schedule for the first official season of the groundbreaking LIV Golf League, featuring 14 events in seven different countries. Beginning with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico, The CW will air all 14 global events starting at 1:00pm/ET, with Friday rounds airing exclusively on The CW App. Saturday and Sunday competition will be broadcast on both The CW Network and The CW App. All eight U.S.-domestic tournaments and six international events will be delivered to more than 120 million households across the U.S. and live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 90 million times and is available on all major platforms.

The 2023 LIV Golf League schedule showcases some of the top championship courses in the world, including a return to five venues that hosted tournaments as part of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series. Centurion Club outside London, England (July 7-9), Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey (August 11-13), Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, Illinois (September 22-24), Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida (October 20-22) and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (November 3-5) will welcome back many of the sport’s biggest stars for the landmark season in the league’s official launch. In addition, fans in the U.S. will see LIV Golf’s innovative league at Orange County National in Orlando, Florida (March 31-April 2) and at Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C. (May 26-28).

Below is the full 2023 LIV Golf League schedule:

February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course (Mexico)

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

March 31-April 2

Orange County National (Orlando, Florida)

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

May 26-28

Trump National Golf Club (Washington D.C.)

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

July 7-9

Centurion Club (London, United Kingdom)

August 4-6

The Old White at The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

August 11-13

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Bedminster, New Jersey)

September 22-24

Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago, Illinois)

October 20-22

Trump National Doral Golf Club (Miami, Florida)

November 3-5

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field will feature many of the sport’s biggest names including major winners Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel. Final rosters for the LIV

Golf League will be announced prior to the league launch, when 12 established team franchises will compete in the global 14-event schedule for an unprecedented $405 million in prize purses.

Consistent with the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series, the LIV Golf League will showcase its innovative new golf format featuring simultaneous team and individual play, with each season culminating in a Team Championship finale. The LIV Golf League will not compete with the Majors or international team events.

