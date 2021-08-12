Superman and Lois Season Finale

(NEXSTAR) – An increasing number of airlines are beginning to require crew members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but plenty of major carriers have so far refrained from making it mandatory.

United Airlines issued a vaccine requirement for employees on Aug. 6, becoming the first major carrier to implement such a directive for its U.S.-based staff. Frontier Airlines followed suit later the same day, announcing a similar policy for all “direct” employees. The following week, Hawaiian Airlines issued a memo announcing its own vaccine mandates for the safety of employees and, in turn, its guests.