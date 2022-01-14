Superman and Lois: Allegiance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids, get your glue sticks, glitter, and stickers ready because it is time for the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) third annual Valentine's Day Contest!

For the past few months, Lt. Flash has been helping out around the department, but he is ready for a new home. With that in mind, kids ages three through ten years old are encouraged to send in creative homemade Valentine's Day cards to CSPD and Chief Niski will choose the top three.