RIVERDALE “RUN FOR YOUR LIFE” On SOCO CW Posted: Nov 18, 2021 / 09:00 AM MST / Updated: Nov 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM MST Latest Local Stories “Playing with a Purpose” SPOTLIGHT on the 4th Infantry Division Band Video Military Matters: FOX21 gets an inside look at Fort Carson with Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Springer Video Fire in Fountain burns several RVs, construction equipment, and causes major smoke Foot chase leads to containment in Colorado Springs; felony parole violator captured One suspect shot, three arrested after latest officer-involved shooting in Pueblo ICU bed use continues to increase while COVID cases and hospitalizations surge Video Give! 2020: RAWtools turning guns into garden tools Video Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale to perform at Pikes Peak Center Dec. 5 Drug overdose deaths top 100,000, El Paso County also sees record number Video Volunteers invited to sleep in streets for National Runaway Prevention Month Fall traffic increases at Colorado Springs Airport Blippi the Musical stopping in Colorado Springs March 23 More Local