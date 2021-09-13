Nancy Drew “Back on the Case”

COLORADO SPRINGS - After high expectations for job growth in August, the month's report for hiring was disappointing, according to PhD economist Tatiana Bailey. Bailey told FOX21 News that fact is adding to her fears that the factors dragging the economy down go beyond the fall-out resulting from the pandemic.

Bailey, who is also the director of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Economic Forum, says the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has added to the uncertainty during recovery efforts because, "when you have a disruption this large, the recovery is going to be in fits and starts."