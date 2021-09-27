Hispanic Heritage Month – Who Do You Admire?

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The largest school district in Colorado Springs had many students walk out of school on Monday to protest requiring masks in the classroom.

All Academy District 20 students and staff in preschool through 12th grade while in indoor classroom settings or other large group indoor gatherings are now required to wear a mask. The district started the school year serving all students, in-person, five days per week. Superintendent Tom Gregory said under current quarantine regulations in Colorado, it is increasingly difficult to keep students in school.