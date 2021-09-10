Find out where you can meet SOCO CW’s newest superhero, Maximoose!

SOCO CW: Where the fun starts!

FOX21’s sister station, SOCO CW, is revamping with new programming, including fan favorites like “Young Sheldon,” vintage episodes of “The Simpsons,” a new afternoon comedy block and a brand new mascot, Maximoose!

SOCO CW’s new mascot Maximoose!

Maximoose is a proud Colorado Springs native and SOCO CW’s #1 fan! He enjoys the great outdoors and plans to spend time helping out in our community wherever he can.

Maximoose helps Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister with Pet Pix!

In fact, Maximoose will be at Weidner Field for Superhero Night on Saturday, Sept. 11. You can meet Maximoose, take photos, and snag some CW swag.

If you meet Maximoose, we’d love to see your pictures! Send them to news@fox21news.com.

To learn more about Maximoose, watch the video above! You can follow Maximoose on his adventures on Facebook and Instagram, just search @maximoosecw.