COLORADO -- The State Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reported finding two human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) in Colorado for the first time this season. One case is from Larimer County and the other case is from Delta County. Both patients have survived and are now recovering from their illnesses. West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. WNV-positive mosquitoes have been found in Adams, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, and Weld counties this year.

“There are simple precautions people can take to protect themselves from West Nile virus,” said Dr. Jennifer House, deputy state epidemiologist and public health veterinarian. “Use an effective insect repellent, wear protective clothing, or stay indoors when mosquitoes are active, and mosquito-proof your home.”