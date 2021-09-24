Enter to win a Young Sheldon prize pack giveaway SOCO CW Posted: Sep 24, 2021 / 01:50 PM MDT / Updated: Sep 24, 2021 / 01:54 PM MDT More Contests Enter to win a Young Sheldon prize pack giveaway FOX21 OVERTIME PEE WEE PLAY OF THE WEEK FOX21 CAESARS SPORTSBOOK PRO•FOOTBALL CHALLENGE Loving Living Local Colorado State Fair Family 4-Pack Contest FOX21 STORM TEAM KIDSCASTER CONTEST Nominate someone in need to win a free car Outdoor Colorado Jeep Wrangler Sweepstakes Enter to win a Dunkin’ gift card and Living Local mug Texas T-Bone Trivia Latest Local Stories CSPD arrests man for child sexual abuse material-related charges; rescues child victim MISSING: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in July 28-year veteran police officer Steve Noblitt running for El Paso County Sheriff Dangerous sex offender who escaped from a state mental hospital may be traveling through Colorado TEDxManitouSprings coming to Manitou Springs Video Olympic gold medalist and Colorado Springs native First Lieutenant Amber English returns home Video “Funniest and Hottest” comedian April Macie to perform in Colorado Springs Video Man’s body found along trail in unincorporated El Paso County 2nd Annual Pikes Peak Apex is underway; here’s what you need to know Two-day pop-up dental clinic coming to Cañon City over the weekend Final version of Colorado congressional maps released Black Cats and Dumbo demonstration at National Museum of World War II Aviation More Local