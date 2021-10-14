CWSpotlight Series | Yvette Monreal – The Power of Positivity

Helping to build positive interactions between officers and the community is the goal of PLAY COS, and this weekend officers at the Colorado Springs Police Department hope you can help out, to. FOX21's Sarah Ferguson joined Sgt. Jason Newton and Officer Adam Menter at CSPD's downtown headquarters for all the details on the Inaugural "Balltoberfest," and found out what the PLAY COS program means to them.

If you'd like to take part in "Balltoberfest," a sports ball donation drive to benefit PLAY COS, it's all happening Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs' Scheels. CSPD is asking for people to donate new sports balls to help support PLAY COS. To date, PLAY COS has already hosted 18 events, and thanks to the community and officers, have given away more than 800 sports balls to schools, community centers, and kids in the community.