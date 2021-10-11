#CWSpotlight Series | Odette Annable – Being Cuban American SOCO CW Posted: Oct 11, 2021 / 10:55 AM MDT / Updated: Oct 11, 2021 / 10:55 AM MDT Latest Local Stories Harrison School District Two awarded $75,000 grant Beat the Monday blues with Omo! Colorado Springs selected as a “hot spot” by the Leave No Trace Center Video Child care shortage holding back workers & economy Video Residents invited to public information session for Westside Community Center I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange to open soon Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park under investigation Fate of the northwest Colorado wolf pack remains a mystery Police investigating Friday night robbery at Colorado Springs business Stage 1 Fire Restrictions lifted for federally managed lands Colorado Springs Community Development Division invites residents to talk 2022 federal grant funds New tool for wildfire mitigation being used on Pikes Peak Video More Local