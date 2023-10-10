SOCO CW is the new home for CC Hockey

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SOCO CW is the new home for Colorado College hockey as you can now watch select Friday night games live on KXTU, FOX21’s sister station.

Catch game highlights every Friday and Saturday night during the 9 p.m. newscast on FOX21, as our Sports Team works to bring you all the action and game previews every Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

Upcoming CC Games on SOCO CW

DATE MATCHUP GAME START Oct. 13, 2023 Union College vs. CC 7 P.M. Oct. 20, 2023 LIU vs. CC 7 P.M. Oct. 28, 2023 Augustana Univ. vs. CC 6 P.M. Nov. 4, 2023 DU vs. CC 6 P.M. Nov. 17, 2023 Western Michigan vs. CC 7 P.M. Dec. 1, 2023 Arizona State vs. CC 7 P.M. Dec. 8, 2023 CC vs. North Dakota 6 P.M. Jan. 12, 2024 CC vs. Minnesota Duluth 6 P.M. Jan. 19, 2024 Miami University vs. CC 7 P.M. Feb. 2, 2024 St. Cloud State vs. CC 7 P.M. Feb. 3, 2024 St. Cloud State vs. CC 6 P.M. Feb. 16. 2024 North Dakota vs. CC 7 P.M. March 1, 2024 Minnesota Duluth vs. CC 7 P.M. March 2, 2024 Minnesota Duluth vs. CC 6 P.M. March 8, 2024 DU vs. CC 7 P.M.

For the full CC Men’s Ice Hockey schedule, click here.

CC Hockey’s 2023-2024 season officially got underway on Saturday, Oct. 7 as it hosted Simon Fraser University for its exhibition game at Ed Robson Arena.