SOCO CW is the new home for CC Hockey

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SOCO CW is the new home for Colorado College hockey as you can now watch select Friday night games live on KXTU, FOX21’s sister station.

Catch game highlights every Friday and Saturday night during the 9 p.m. newscast on FOX21, as our Sports Team works to bring you all the action and game previews every Wednesday night at 5 p.m.

Upcoming CC Games on SOCO CW

DATEMATCHUPGAME START
Oct. 13, 2023Union College vs. CC7 P.M.
Oct. 20, 2023LIU vs. CC7 P.M.
Oct. 28, 2023Augustana Univ. vs. CC6 P.M.
Nov. 4, 2023DU vs. CC6 P.M.
Nov. 17, 2023Western Michigan vs. CC7 P.M.
Dec. 1, 2023Arizona State vs. CC7 P.M.
Dec. 8, 2023CC vs. North Dakota6 P.M.
Jan. 12, 2024CC vs. Minnesota Duluth6 P.M.
Jan. 19, 2024Miami University vs. CC7 P.M.
Feb. 2, 2024St. Cloud State vs. CC7 P.M.
Feb. 3, 2024St. Cloud State vs. CC6 P.M.
Feb. 16. 2024North Dakota vs. CC7 P.M.
March 1, 2024Minnesota Duluth vs. CC 7 P.M.
March 2, 2024Minnesota Duluth vs. CC 6 P.M.
March 8, 2024DU vs. CC7 P.M.

For the full CC Men’s Ice Hockey schedule, click here.

CC Hockey’s 2023-2024 season officially got underway on Saturday, Oct. 7 as it hosted Simon Fraser University for its exhibition game at Ed Robson Arena.

