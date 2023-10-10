SOCO CW is the new home for CC Hockey

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — SOCO CW is the new home for Colorado College hockey as you can now watch select Friday night games live on KXTU, FOX21’s sister station.
Catch game highlights every Friday and Saturday night during the 9 p.m. newscast on FOX21, as our Sports Team works to bring you all the action and game previews every Wednesday night at 5 p.m.
Upcoming CC Games on SOCO CW
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|Oct. 13, 2023
|Union College vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Oct. 20, 2023
|LIU vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Oct. 28, 2023
|Augustana Univ. vs. CC
|6 P.M.
|Nov. 4, 2023
|DU vs. CC
|6 P.M.
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Western Michigan vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Dec. 1, 2023
|Arizona State vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Dec. 8, 2023
|CC vs. North Dakota
|6 P.M.
|Jan. 12, 2024
|CC vs. Minnesota Duluth
|6 P.M.
|Jan. 19, 2024
|Miami University vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Feb. 2, 2024
|St. Cloud State vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|Feb. 3, 2024
|St. Cloud State vs. CC
|6 P.M.
|Feb. 16. 2024
|North Dakota vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|March 1, 2024
|Minnesota Duluth vs. CC
|7 P.M.
|March 2, 2024
|Minnesota Duluth vs. CC
|6 P.M.
|March 8, 2024
|DU vs. CC
|7 P.M.
For the full CC Men’s Ice Hockey schedule, click here.
CC Hockey’s 2023-2024 season officially got underway on Saturday, Oct. 7 as it hosted Simon Fraser University for its exhibition game at Ed Robson Arena.