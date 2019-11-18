Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Election
Top Stories
Menacing suspect arrested after brief standoff at Colorado Springs apartments
Top Stories
Stop washing your Thanksgiving turkey! It could spread germs, say food safety experts
Airlines offer travel waivers ahead of Thanksgiving week snow
Winter weather to impact holiday travel Monday night into Tuesday
November 25 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
Home for the Holidays
Give!
Shop Local!
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP
1
of
/
2
Closings and Delays
Pikes Peak Library Dist.
2
of
/
2
Shop Local!
Trending Stories
Winter weather to impact holiday travel Monday night into Tuesday
FOX21 Storm Team forecast
Live Stream
DA releases exhibits admitted to evidence in Patrick Frazee murder trial
Pikes Peak Region forecast