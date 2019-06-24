As someone who loves the great outdoors, Scott is happy to call Colorado Springs his home. Scott and his wife along with their three children have always enjoyed getting out in nature with a good hike, bicycle ride or even fishing. He is looking forward to visiting the beautiful places the area has to offer.

Scott Kilbury joined the FOX21News team in 2016 as an award-winning news anchor with more than two decades of broadcasting experience. His passion for news shows in his ability to connect with viewers shows through engaging and memorable stories.

Kilbury’s experience as a morning and evening news anchor, sportscaster, reporter and producer provides him with a unique background and understanding of the entire newsroom.

Kilbury is a calming force in the newsroom and thrives during breaking news situations. This was evident when a Rochester police officer was killed in the line of duty and he was the first on the air to provide viewers with the very latest and accurate information.

He was at the desk for wall-to-wall coverage of the mass shootings in Tucson that killed six and critically injured Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Kilbury’s reporting has also been featured on national television’s Dateline NBC and Steven Colbert Report.

<span style=”font-size:1.3rem;”>Kilbury has has received five Southwest Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, including Best News Anchor, Best Sports Anchor and recognition for feature and sports reporting. He has garnered more than a dozen Associated Press Awards in Montana, Nebraska, Arizona and New York.</span>

As a multimedia journalist, Kilbury can shoot and edit his own video and turn the story for that day’s broadcast. Kilbury’s background as sports anchor and sports director for a dozen years helped him become an even more efficient and dynamic storyteller. In addition to the evening sportscasts, he produced special projects including an Emmy-winning weekly high school football show. Kilbury would incorporate humorous skits to attract sports and non-sports fans alike in what would become a ratings blockbuster.

While Kilbury earned his degree in journalism at the University of Arizona, he reported with KUAT radio and began his television career as an interning producer at the NBC television affiliate in Tucson. At the same time, Kilbury was a teaching parent for the hearing-impaired students at the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind.

Kilbury, who is fluent in American sign language, also relished coaching athletics and announcing games for the visually impaired at ASDB.

He maintains this same energy today in covering the day’s events and keeping up with his three children.

When he is not at work, you can often find Kilbury enjoys the great outdoors with participating in charitable events around the community. He has served as the Master of Ceremonies for such organizations as the United Way, University Medical Center Children’s Hospital, Ad Council, Boy Scouts of America, Blue Star Mothers, Youth Council and National War Plane Museum.

Kilbury volunteers at his childrens’ school where he was the school fundraising auctioneer for 10 years and also coached athletics there.