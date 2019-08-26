Sarah Hempelmann is a videographer for FOX21 News.

Sarah was born and raised in Missouri, recently graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia (Mizzou) with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism.

The decision to move to Colorado was a tough one. Sarah grew up in the same town her entire life and the idea of moving away from her family and friends was hard. But, she knew now was the best time to leave and really dive into her career.

Her passion for capturing the story through video grew after a former mentor encouraged her to always push for the next best video and to make every video better than the last.

Prior to joining the FOX21 team, she was a reporter in college working for the student run station KOMU.

When Sarah isn’t at work she’s either playing with her dogs Koda and Abra, working out or enjoying a good book on the couch.

