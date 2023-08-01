Ryan Matoush is the newest meteorologist to join the FOX21 News team. He will be on air forecasting during weekend evenings starting at 9 p.m. Additionally, you’ll see him reporting live on weather conditions right here in the community. He also has a new ‘Toush Talk’ segment where he dives into current weather topics from around the region with Matt Meister and the morning crew.

Ryan comes to us from Topeka, Kansas, where he spent three years forecasting a wide variety of weather. This includes hail storms, tornadoes, blizzards, floods, wildfires, heat waves, extreme cold snaps, and much more. He truly saw it all in Tornado Alley – and now he’s ready to see even more here in Southern Colorado.

Ryan is a Colorado native and is ecstatic to be back home forecasting for his home state. He grew up in Thornton, just north of Denver, and is very familiar with the terrain, local climatology, and chaotic nature of forecasting right next to the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Ryan’s interest in weather was sparked at a young age when thunderstorms began rolling through the Colorado Front Range. When it started to rain, and other kids ran inside – he stayed outside to marvel at the wonders happening around him and happily getting soaked.

On top of growing up here in Colorado, he also went to college just down the road at Metropolitan State University of Denver. There, he would get his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology and a Mathematics Minor. Ryan feels that earning his degree, right here in Colorado, truly benefited him due to the complex nature of Colorado’s ever-changing weather.

The majority of Ryan’s family also lives in Denver so he’s now able to get home frequently and celebrate the holidays with everyone. He has one older sister and three older brothers – including his twin brother Nathan. Ryan is the ‘baby’ of the family and lives with his cat PopTart who he rescued off of the streets during his time in Kansas. If you’d like to see any pictures of her, Ryan would be more than happy to share them with you – he has hundreds. In fact, he would rather have her photo shared as his station ID than his own.

In his free time, Ryan enjoys mastering his Rubik’s Cube. He has never entered any competitions but his fastest time solved is 22 seconds. Ryan is also a big fan of storm chasing and will gladly spend his days off roaming the great Central Plains in search of the next big thunderstorm.