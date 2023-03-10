(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Sunday, March 19, 2023, kicks off the first of several episodes for Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids with FOX21 News Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury as the host.

What is Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids?

Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids is a locally produced, half-hour television game show that airs exclusively on SOCO CW and FOX21.

Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids features students from 30 local high schools in a 28-week, tournament-style contest program that will test their knowledge.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can sponsor or participate in future airings of Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids, please contact Jeff Hunter at (719) 955-3054 or jhunter@kxrm.com.

When does the first episode air?

The first episode of Rocky Mountain Quiz Kids will air on Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. on SOCO CW. Play along with the family, or cheer on your local team.

If you miss it on CW, you can catch the rerun on FOX21, Sundays at 11:30 p.m.