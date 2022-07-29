Which Weruva cat food is best?

Weruva makes wet cat food formulated with premium ingredients meant to promote hydration and feline health. These foods come in different flavors and textures, so there’s something for even the pickiest of cats. Weruva also uses simple natural ingredients that are chock-full of meat and have only the essential vegetables and fruits to ensure your pet lives a long and healthy life.

What is Weruva?

Weruva is a family-owned company established in 2006 by Stacie and David Forman. Its name comes from the first two letters of the founders’ rescue cats, Webster, Rudi and Vanessa.

The company prioritizes nutrition over everything else to ensure pets grow healthy and strong. It has cat and dog food, both of which use premium ingredients that are certified by the British Retail Consortium and the United States Food and Drug Administration. This means the food meets the highest quality standards and is even fit for human consumption.

Cat food types

Weruva only makes wet cat food, which comes in either cans or pouches. There are five main options:

Classic Cat : This is Weruva’s first cat food. There are seven fish recipes and five chicken recipes, each with low fat and high protein content. They’re finely chopped or flaky.

: This is Weruva’s first cat food. There are seven fish recipes and five chicken recipes, each with low fat and high protein content. They’re finely chopped or flaky. Weruva Cat Stew: These have a thick consistency with large chunks of meat, such as chicken, beef, turkey or salmon. They come with more liquid, too.

These have a thick consistency with large chunks of meat, such as chicken, beef, turkey or salmon. They come with more liquid, too. Weruva Classic Pate: Although these use the same recipes as the Classic version, they’re thicker and smoother.

Although these use the same recipes as the Classic version, they’re thicker and smoother. Cats in the Kitchen Originals and Cats in the Kitchen Pate: Inspired by family meals, these include a total of sixteen recipes, each with either shredded, chunks or flakes of meat.

Inspired by family meals, these include a total of sixteen recipes, each with either shredded, chunks or flakes of meat. TruLuxe: This is Weruva’s premium line of cat food. It contains more specialized nutrition through high-quality meats and salmon.

Weruva has another line of cat food, too, called Best Feline Friend, which includes:

Originals

PLAY

Oh, My Gravy!

Each of these has red meat tuna as the baseline ingredient, and other proteins, such as chicken or tilapia. They come in different textures, including:

Tuna and pumpkin in gravy

Tuna and tilapia in gelee

Ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, Weruva cat food is:

Focused on hydration

Formulated with real ingredients

Free from grains and gluten

Free from carrageenan (thickening agent that could cause digestive problems)

(thickening agent that could cause digestive problems) Ethically and safely sourced

Many Weruva cat foods include the following:

Protein (such as lamb, beef or chicken)

(such as lamb, beef or chicken) Wild-caught fish (except for basa or tilapia)

(except for basa or tilapia) Potato starch

Sunflower seed oil

Calcium lactate

Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, A and D3

Taurine

Thiamine

Biotin

Fiber

Considerations and tips

When it comes to feeding your cat wet food, there are a few things to consider.

Wet food does not last as long as dry food once opened. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for around five days.

It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for around five days. Never leave out wet cat food. While you can leave out dry food so your pet can eat throughout the day, wet food can lose its moisture content after a couple of hours.

While you can leave out dry food so your pet can eat throughout the day, wet food can lose its moisture content after a couple of hours. Follow the recommended amount on the container. Weruva wet cat food lists the recommended amount to feed your cat based on factors such as current weight and age.

Weruva wet cat food lists the recommended amount to feed your cat based on factors such as current weight and age. Transition your cat from dry to wet food slowly. Not all cats adapt well to major changes in their food. If you want to feed your pet wet food, start by incorporating it into your pet’s regular diet, or by mixing dry and wet food.

Not all cats adapt well to major changes in their food. If you want to feed your pet wet food, start by incorporating it into your pet’s regular diet, or by mixing dry and wet food. Consult a veterinarian if your cat is on a special diet. If your pet needs to lose weight, is elderly or has a health condition, speak with a veterinarian before changing its food.

If your pet needs to lose weight, is elderly or has a health condition, speak with a veterinarian before changing its food. Consider the cost. Wet food is often more expensive than kibble. Weruva cat food uses premium ingredients, so it also comes at a higher price point than many store-bought brands.

Since Weruva wet cat food is high in protein, it can support strong muscle development, something that’s especially helpful for kittens or elderly cats. The high moisture content can also help prevent a urinary tract infection in your pet.

8 best Weruva cat foods

Weruva Classic Cat Food, Variety Pack

This 12-pack of canned cat food includes thinly shredded chicken in gravy and other natural recipes designed to promote a healthy pet. Each can is 10 ounces and is free of grains, gluten, wheat, soy, corn and harmful preservatives. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Stew’s Clues With Turkey, Chicken and Salmon In Gravy

Available in either eight 5.5-ounce cans or 12 2.8-ounce cans, these chunky stews include a mix of turkey, salmon and chicken. Each can is rich in protein, low in carbohydrates and contains fatty acids that promote a healthy coat and skin. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva Cats In The Kitchen Chicken Frick ‘A Zee With Chicken Au Jus

This chicken-rich cat food includes a hearty sauce that’s sure to attract more cats. It doesn’t contain corn, soy, wheat, grains or gluten. It’s formulated for adult cats and can help ensure they have a balanced diet of healthy antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It comes in 24 3.2-ounce cans. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva Kitten, Chicken Breast Formula in a Hydrating Puree

This grain-free canned kitten food contains real chicken and is low in carbohydrates, making it a great option for your growing pet’s healthy development. It’s also free of artificial flavors, preservatives, gluten and grains. Flavors include chicken and tuna. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva Best Feline Friend (BFF) Pouch Variety Pack Cat Food

This variety pack includes 12 pouches that are 3 ounces. Flavors include tuna and salmon and tuna and turkey. They’re easy to squeeze out onto a plate. They are a great supplement or main course to most cats’ diets. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva Slide N’ Serve Pate Wet Cat Food

This variety pack contains 16 2.8-ounce packs with different flavors such as tuna, salmon and chicken. With a pate consistency that’s easy for cats to consume, it’s easy to serve. It’s also moisture-rich and supports a healthy urinary tract. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva Classic Cat Food, Paw Lickin’ Chicken With Chicken Breast in Gravy

This classic option is perfect for cats that love chicken, but it also comes in other flavors, such as Polynesian BBQ and Meow Luau. It’s available in packs of 12 or 24. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Weruva’s TruLuxe Cat Food, Steak Frites With Beef and Pumpkin in Gravy

For those who want to feed their pet the highest quality food with premium ingredients, this is a great option. It comes with 24 small cans, either 3 or 6 ounces each. It supports healthy digestive and urinary tract functions in active felines. Sold by Amazon and Chewy

