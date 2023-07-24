(COLORADO) — This is what summer concerts are all about! Sunshine, energy, and an entire city coming to life. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Denver, CO was a must-see event!

There’s something about a live music show at a stadium that brings everyone together. Fans, both those attending and those just there for the festivities, dressed up for the event and the arrival of Taylor Swift into the city of Denver. The anticipation of what was to come had the entire city electrified.

Ok, I’ll be honest with you… I’m not the biggest Taylor fan. However, I’ve heard so much about the reputation of a Taylor Swift show and the level of entertainment that I was more than curious.

Her fans are committed, passionate, loyal, and throw themselves 100% into singing every word of every song. The atmosphere building up to the show was something I’ve never really experienced. Just arriving in downtown Denver, I was immediately outnumbered by glitter, friendship bracelets, and every restaurant was playing Taylor’s music into the streets. Swifties had taken over this city and Denver was loving it.

I’ve been to many, many shows and performed at numerous venues around the world, but one thing that really stood out was the fact that Empower Field was alive long before Taylor Swift even arrived on the stage. The 2-minute countdown that boldly played on stage brought everyone together and screaming in anticipation.

Taylor played two shows at Empower Field and is the only artist to ever do this at the 75,000-capacity stadium. The noise levels of screaming fans showed why. Taylor is finely skilled in orchestrating a crowd yet at the same time reaching out and connecting with every section of her audience. Her ability to both control and build up a moment was quite unbelievable. Taylor danced, sang, and played guitar and piano seamlessly at 5,800 feet without a moment of appearing breathless. The incredible stamina to perform for a 3-hour 45-minute set with that grace and poise was incredible to watch. An athlete in her own right and there was no oxygen seen at the sidelines of this Mile High performance.

Her band consisted of some of the best musicians I’ve ever heard. Her backing singers became her dancers then became actors in music videos playing out live for the audience.

Taylor Swift continued to break records this week with more #1 albums than any woman in history. You can say what you like about Taylor Swift but coming into the show with an open mind, not knowing what the show was going to entail and the overall incredible atmosphere – I recommend anyone grab a ticket any way you can.