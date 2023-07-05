Airbnb travel essentials

Packing the right essentials for any travel is the difference between an enjoyable and stressful trip. An Airbnb typically offers guests a variety of amenities and home comforts. But, there are some items you should always bring with you to ensure a positive experience. These items offer power, safety and entertainment while also coming in convenient sizes for travel. They also provide value at home. Don’t miss our testing insights on one item in particular.

Shop this article: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger, LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle and Clorox Disinfectant Wipes.

What to bring on your next Airbnb trip

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger

Anytime you’re away from home, it’s useful to have a portable charger. Particularly when you’re staying at an Airbnb, whether you’re working in the city or taking to cottage country, extra juice is vital. This well-priced option toggles charging speed based on the device and is both lightweight and durable.

Roku Express

For those who want to enjoy some entertainment while away, a streaming stick makes any basic TV a smart one. The Roku Express is a basic model but comes at a low price and connects with ease.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle

The LifeStraw water bottle uses a filtration system to remove bacteria and other undesirables so you can safely drink. Anytime you’re at an Airbnb where you’re unsure of the water quality, the LifeStraw is there to quench your thirst.

Protect Life Small First Aid for Travel

All Airbnb stays should have a first aid kit on hand, but it doesn’t hurt to bring your own. This small-sized pouch is ideal for travel and can attach to backpacks or other apparel when on the move. It contains 100 helpful items, including tweezers, gauze and alcohol pads.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

A portable Bluetooth speaker provides quality sound and entertainment on your next trip. This speaker has a durable shell that resists drops, dust and water, making it a great companion for stays in cottage country or by the beach. It also offers an easy way to improve the sound on your laptop if you’re traveling for work.

Clorox Disinfectant Wipes

Travel and relax with peace of mind by bringing a pack of potent disinfectant wipes. Particularly if you’re staying at an Airbnb regularly rented out to groups of people, wipes may prove handy while settling in. They’re also helpful if you’re traveling commercially to your stay.

HiCoup Kitchenware Corkscrew

A reliable corkscrew should travel with you so you can open a refreshing bottle of your favorite beverage. This option by HiCoup is inexpensive, effective and offered in various colors.

Gaiam Essentials Yoga Mat

A yoga mat provides myriad ways to stay active and mindful when you’re away from home. This supportive and comfortable mat offers a foundation for both vigorous workouts and more meditative yoga poses. You can set it up inside or outdoors so you can rest, stretch or move at your convenience.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker

A portable coffee maker is a helpful addition to any Airbnb trip, especially if you’re unsure of the quality of a suitable replacement. A pour-over maker is ideal for travel since it comes in small sizes and only requires hot water and coffee grounds. This model by trusted Bodum provides a delicious cup at a low price and our tester found it to be durable and easy to clean, though they also noted that store-bought ground coffee can slip through the filter.

