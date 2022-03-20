Which PS5 games are best for kids?

Kids love video games, and the PS5’s stunning graphics and haptic-feedback controllers are sure to delight young gamers. Although many of the PS5’s titles aren’t child-friendly, there is a wide range of great games for teens, families and kids of all ages. Still, navigating the enormous selection of PS5 games to find the best one for your child can be intimidating.

That said, there are some well-known games that are great for kids, and all of them are easily available on Amazon.

Top PS5 games for kids

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy is a versatile game that’s appropriate for children of all ages. The player is in control of the Sackboy character from the popular Little Big Planet series, and the game is packed with challenging obstacles and puzzles, along with colorful levels that are sure to keep your kid entertained. The multiplayer mode is great for siblings or families, as it forces you to collaborate to solve puzzles.

Sold by Amazon

Dirt 5

Fans of racing games are sure to love Dirt 5’s variety of courses, which include unique terrains and massive jumps. This game has a robust car design feature that allows your child to explore their creative side with unique paint jobs and decals, along with a photo mode they can use to capture their car’s biggest jumps. Although the sprint car racing feature is a sore spot for many fans due to poor controls, nearly every other element of the game is beloved by fans of the series.

Sold by Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition

This multidimensional game allows players to control two different characters, in two different dimensions, who have to defend their worlds from the same threat. The Launch Edition includes special costumes and weapons, but the standard edition is a quality game for less money. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is packed with unique weapons and technology that keep the game interesting. Although the game involves weapons, enemies are typically robotic or disposed of in fun ways that don’t include blood or gore.

Sold by Amazon

FIFA 21

Young soccer fans are sure to love FIFA 21’s PS5 enhanced visuals and the exciting career mode. FIFA games are known for their top-notch controls, and FIFA 21 has the smoothest controls of any game in the series. Some fans have complained that the gameplay can be too simplistic, but children are not likely to notice.

Sold by Amazon

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Although this is technically a PS4 game, it has been fully optimized for the PS5. Play as Crash and take on Neo Cortex and Tropy as they try to take over the entire multiverse. Fans of the original Crash Bandicoot games will love watching their kids enjoy this exciting new addition to the series.

Sold by Amazon

The Pathless

If your child loves vast fantasy worlds, The Pathless might be precisely what they want. This game puts players in control of a skilled archer and their eagle companion as they traverse a cursed forest in search of a way to break the curse. The Pathless has a unique art style that gives the game a cartoon-like feel and makes it stand out from other titles, and the gameplay is just as fun as the design.

Sold by Amazon

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition

Young basketball fans will have a blast playing NBA 2K21, thanks to its stunning graphics and immersive city mode. The Mamba Forever Edition gives players unique Kobe Bryant-themed items, along with in-game currency, skill points and more. The immersive city mode allows you the freedom to play pickup games in the park with other online players, compete as part of a squad against rival factions or even run for mayor. The standard edition is available as well.

Sold by Amazon

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster is an excellent title for children that love to build. This game gives your kid the freedom to design an entire amusement park from the ground up and even includes blueprints to make things easier for younger players. This game is fun for all ages, and many parents find themselves spending just as much time playing as their kids.

Sold by Amazon

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2

These excellent PS4 titles translate well to the PS5. These games are great for kids, or the whole family, as they make you communicate with each other to keep a kitchen running in tip-top shape. Overcooked may sound easy, but these fast-paced kitchens can get tricky quickly.

Sold by Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition

This wildly popular game is rated T for Teen, but it doesn’t feature anything grittier than the Spiderman movie on which it’s based. The Ultimate Launch Edition includes a code for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, another popular Spider-Man game, although the standard Launch Edition is also available. Kids will love swinging through the sky as Miles Morales as they defend the city from warring factions. In addition to the web-slinging powers everyone knows and loves, Miles can shoot electrical bursts of energy and camouflage himself.

Sold by Amazon

Spirit of the North

This game’s gorgeous scenery and unique puzzles make it fun for kids of all ages. In Spirit of the North, you play as a regular fox endowed with powers after a run-in with a mysterious spirit. The soundtrack makes every moment feel special — not to mention, the gameplay is a lot of fun, and the snow-white scenery looks great on the PS5.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.