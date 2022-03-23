Which pirate toy is best?

Pirates are some of the most influential and enjoyable characters that children of all ages admire. Between the promise of treasure and swashbuckling adventures on the open seas, children have always had an interest in the pirates of yore. Because of this, it is no surprise that there is an abundance of pirate toys ranging from pirate ships to toy swords. One of the best pirate toys on the market is the Kids Pirate Costume, Pirate Role-Play Dress-Up Set. This option can immerse any child into the world of pirates and includes a full pirate costume.

What to know before you buy a pirate toy

Types of pirate toys on the market

Because of the endless array of toys on the market, a basic breakdown of the many types available will help inform which toy may be best for your child.

Pirate ship toys: These kinds of pirate toys have one central focus: the ship. A pirate is nothing without their ship, and many such toys feature constructible models for pirate vessels, both fictional and historically accurate. Some examples are toys like Lego pirate ships, Fisher-Price pirate ships and Little Tikes pirate ship cars.

Pirate figure toys: Sometimes, the best way for a child to play pirate is to use figurines and their imagination to go on swashbuckling adventures. Pirate figure toys are movable action figures that kids can use to play out stories and tales wherever they want. Typically, pirate figures come in a set, which will provide your child with a variety of characters, animals and enemies.

Educational pirate toys: Many pirate toys focus on teaching children valuable skills. This category includes pirate-themed building sets that children must build in order to appreciate them fully. Additionally, pirate toys can help children learn the value of counting, organizing and building.

Pirate puzzles: Like educational pirate toys, pirate puzzles are for children who want to tease their brains rather than play dress-up. Pirate puzzles include products like traditional puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. There are pirate puzzles of all difficulty levels to appeal to children of various age groups.

Pirate role-playing toys: The only thing better than playing with pirate toys is pretending that you are a pirate! Certain pirate toys help immerse children in the world of pirates by letting them dress up like them. Swords, hooks and eye patches are popular elements that help complete the transformation from a child into a swashbuckling hero.

What to look for in a quality pirate toy

Quality construction

Many manufacturers create pirate toy sets with quality plastics that are safe for children to use without hurting themselves. However, certain pirate toys are designed specifically for older children and, as a result, have many smaller pieces that might not be suitable for younger children. It is crucial to heed warning labels before buying a new pirate toy.

Toy age range

Many pirate toys made for small children and toddlers feature large plastic pieces that make them easier for little hands to hold and play with. Sizable pirate ship playsets and play tents are popular choices for younger children. Pirate toys for older children are more involved and often include smaller pieces. Additionally, a lot of pirate board games are geared toward older children.

Number of players

Another essential consideration is the number of players the toy can manage. Many toys can only be used by only one person. Others, like pirate board games and puzzles, can have several players at a time.

How much you can expect to spend on a pirate toy

The price of a pirate toy depends on the kind of pirate toy. Many pirate ship playsets cost the most, between $30-$100, with Lego playsets costing the most. Toys like smaller pirate ship models and pirate board games cost between $15-$40.

Pirate toy FAQ

Does LeapFrog make any pirate-themed educational toys?

A. Yes, one of the popular educational games from LeapFrog is LeapFrog Disney Junior Jake and the Never Land Pirates Learning Game. It helps kids learn more about basic mathematic skills, such as number recognition, counting and sorting.

What type of pirate toy can parents and kids enjoy together?

A. The TOMY Pop Up Pirate Game is great for the whole family. Everyone takes turns sliding the swords into the barrel, and if the pirate pops out on your turn, you’re out. It’s a perfect option for family game night.

What’s the best pirate toy to buy?

Top pirate toy

Kids Pirate Costume, Pirate Role-Play Dress-Up Set

What you need to know: There is nothing more immersive and fun than dressing up like a real-life pirate. This set comes with a pirate costume and several extra items to create the perfect role-play activity.

What you’ll love: The pirate set includes the costume, a sword, an eyepatch, gold coins and a pouch, a compass and a treasure map. It is the perfect pirate set that can involve the whole family on the next treasure hunt.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the sword is somewhat flimsy and must be used with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pirate toy for the money

XXTOYS Pirate Treasures Dig Kit Break Into 5 Bricks Treasure Excavation Kits Pirate Toys

What you need to know: This immersive pirate digging set is a perfect educational gift that provides the opportunity to excavate precious gems and treasures.

What you’ll love: Up to six users can dig and discover treasures at a time. There are five relics to find in this kit.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the jewels are somewhat small in comparison to the molds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fisher-Price Imaginext Shark Bite Pirate Ship

What you need to know: This shark-inspired pirate ship playset from Fisher-Price features movable characters.

What you’ll love: The power pad makes the shark on the front of the ship chomp its teeth. It has a hidden spot for treasure, and it comes with two pirate figures.

What you should consider: The price for this playset is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

