The first Western film ever made, “Kidnapping by Indians”, was actually shot in England and released in 1899.

Which cowboy toys are best?

Since the time of Jesse James, Annie Oakley and Billy the Kid, the history and rugged landscape of the American west has captured imaginations all over the world. Over the years, this passion for the Wild West has been translated into films, literature and of course, toys.

Cowboy toys for kids can range from artificial six shooters and plastic horses to detailed cowboy action figures inspired by famous outlaws. The Cowboys and Indians Wild West Figure Playset is the top pick because it comes with over 100 pieces with a classic design.

What to know before you buy a cowboy toy

Types of cowboy toys

While the term cowboy technically refers to someone who tends cattle for a living, the word has become synonymous with the culture of the western United States as it was in the 19th century. Because of this association, spurred primarily by books and films, there are many different types of cowboy toys on the market. If you’re shopping for a kid, think about which of the following toy types they’d enjoy the most.

Action figures: Cowboy action figures can range from simple, miniature figures in a fixed pose to detailed models with accessories and multiple points of articulation. Larger cowboy figures are usually sold alone, while miniature cowboy figurines can be purchased in sets of 50 pieces or more.

Cowboy action figures can range from simple, miniature figures in a fixed pose to detailed models with accessories and multiple points of articulation. Larger cowboy figures are usually sold alone, while miniature cowboy figurines can be purchased in sets of 50 pieces or more. Horse toys: If the child has a passion for ranch life, look for a horse toy. Young children are particularly fond of rideable toys like the classic hobby horse. While these toys were formerly simple stuffed horse heads attached to sticks, modern hobby horses can feature realistic designs, telescoping sticks and even sound effects.

If the child has a passion for ranch life, look for a horse toy. Young children are particularly fond of rideable toys like the classic hobby horse. While these toys were formerly simple stuffed horse heads attached to sticks, modern hobby horses can feature realistic designs, telescoping sticks and even sound effects. Costumes: A great way to foster creativity and imagination, many children love dressing up as cowboys and cowgirls. Most costumes come with a cowboy hat, but you can also find kits that include vests, lassos, sheriff stars and bandanas.

A great way to foster creativity and imagination, many children love dressing up as cowboys and cowgirls. Most costumes come with a cowboy hat, but you can also find kits that include vests, lassos, sheriff stars and bandanas. Revolvers and rifles: No cowboy or cowgirl costume is complete without a trusty six-shooter. Toy revolvers and rifles are usually constructed from plastic or metal and often come with sound effects and accompanying holsters.

No cowboy or cowgirl costume is complete without a trusty six-shooter. Toy revolvers and rifles are usually constructed from plastic or metal and often come with sound effects and accompanying holsters. Rodeo toys: If your kid is interested in cowboys in the strictest sense of the word, consider a rodeo toy. These authentic training products let the user practice throwing a lasso and roping a cow. You can even find full-sized roping dummies to perfect your rodeo skills outside.

Suggested age range

Consider the age of the child when buying a cowboy toy as a gift. A metal revolver toy may not be appropriate for a young kid, and a plush hobby horse or rocker may not be enjoyed by children over 3 years old. If the child is under 3, avoid any cowboy toys with small pieces that could pose a choking hazard.

What to look for in a quality cowboy toy

Authenticity

While it may not matter to some kids, any child with an interest in history will appreciate an authentic-looking cowboy toy or replica. Some of these products may even include detailed historical information alongside the toy.

Materials

Most cowboy toys are made from plastic, but you can also find toys that are constructed from die-cast metal or even wood. These toys are usually intricately detailed with an emphasis on historical realism.

How much you can expect to spend on a cowboy toy

The cost of a cowboy toy can vary dramatically depending on its type and size. Most action figures and artificial guns are around $10-$30, while rodeo toys and detailed replicas can cost $60 or more.

Cowboy toy FAQ

Why are cowboys so popular with kids?

A. While it’s hard to know exactly why kids love cowboy toys, it might be because they harken back to a simpler time of romance and rugged landscapes, valiant heroes and ruthless villains. As long as Hollywood continues to release Westerns, it’s likely that cowboys will continue to be popular with people of all ages.

Are there cowboy toys for adults?

A. Yes! There are many realistic models and replicas for adult Wild West enthusiasts to display and collect. These items are usually constructed from high-quality metal or wood and are designed to be historically accurate.

What’s the best cowboy toy to buy?

Top cowboy toy

Cowboys and Indians Wild West Figure Playset

What you need to know: This huge playset comes with a plastic tub full of miniature figurines and landscape parts.

What you’ll love: There are over 100 pieces inside the reusable tub, including colorful cowboy figures, canoes, trees, wagons and fences. The tub also has a handle and can be used for easy storage once playtime is over.

What you should consider: The small pieces could break easily and pose a choking hazard for children under 3 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cowboy toy for the money

Roblox Action Collection The Wild West Figure Pack

What you need to know: This affordable toy pack comes with four Roblox action figures and a poseable horse.

What you’ll love: Each of the cowboy action figures has posable limbs and mix-and-match accessories like weapons and dynamite. The purchase also comes with a redeemable code to access a virtual item in the Roblox video game.

What you should consider: Kids who don’t play the online game won’t get to enjoy the exclusive virtual item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cowboy toy worth checking out

Parris Classic Quality Toys Billy The Kid Revolver Set

What you need to know: This realistic western-style cowboy revolver is constructed from real metal.

What you’ll love: Users love the authentic die-cast metal construction and solid weight of this toy revolver. It can be loaded with ring caps to simulate the sound of gunfire. The toy also comes with a holster and adjustable cloth belt.

What you should consider: This toy is only suitable for older kids, and a few users questioned the quality of the included cloth belt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.