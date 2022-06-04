Which Medicom toys are best?

Medicom Toy Incorporated is a Japanese toy manufacturer famous for creating vividly detailed action figures and other fun collectibles. They’ve been in operation since 1996 but have shot into the spotlight in recent years with their BearBrick toys. These bear-like figures have become an important part of streetwear and collectible culture. Aside from BearBrick, their action figures showcase all types of important pop culture figures, from professional athletes to movie stars.

The best Medicom toy is the Lebron James Action Figure, which shows the iconic NBA star in a highly poseable form with an actual fabric Lakers uniform.

What to know before you buy a Medicom toy

Films

Characters from popular films are a favorite for Medicom’s toy designers. These films are both old and new but always fall within the most popular movies of the year. “The Dark Knight” has several Medicom toys that include Harvey Dent right after a fire burned off half of his face, plus there’s Batman himself in toy form played by Christian Bale. Superheroes in general often appear in Medicom action figure form — from Superman and Aquaman to Deadpool and the Joker.

Pop culture figures

Films aside, there are several other popular figures that Medicom has used for inspiration when creating toys. Big Bird from Sesame Street has his own figure, along with Snoopy and Woodstock. Disney has also offered rights to Medicom to create figures from their various IPs. Jiminy Cricket, Mickey Mouse and Pinnochio have all appeared in toy form. There’s also a series of anime figures like Goku from “Dragonball Z” and Levi from “Attack on Titan.”

BearBrick

BearBrick is Medicom’s claim to fame. These bear figures stand anywhere from a few inches to upwards to 2 feet tall. While the bears were initially just simple toys meant to be collected, they have turned into true cultural rarities. Prominent artists and streetwear brands from around the world have been asked to collaborate with Medicom to create limited lines of BearBricks. A Bathing Ape, Anti Social Social Club, Toyota and Chanel have all created figures.

What to look for in a quality Medicom toy

Articulation

Articulation refers to the movement an action figure is capable of making. Whether you’re able to move their arms and legs or adjust their head to look in different directions, articulation is very important in high-quality action figures. For collectors, articulation allows you to create lifelike poses for your figures and create display shelves where figures appear to be interacting with one another.

Accessories

Accessories are another way to up the quality of your Medicom toys. Much like articulation, accessories allow you to create a more lifelike display. Lebron James, for example, comes with an official Spalding NBA basketball that he can hold in his hand. Popular movie characters like John Wick, Robocop and Harvey Dent all come with weapons. Even Jiminy Cricket comes with an umbrella and holds a medal.

Limited editions

Medicom toys are highly detailed and of excellent quality, but the real appeal comes from their scarcity. Most Medicom toys, especially BearBricks, are released in limited editions. This keeps the demand high for collectors who aim to gather all the Medicom toys they can. Medicom also used “blind box” sales, which means sometimes the purchaser can receive an item without knowing what’s in the box. This gives you the chance to possibly receive an ultra-rare item, though you could potentially receive a very common toy instead.

How much you can expect to spend on a Medicom toy

Medicom toys cost from $125-$190.

Medicom toy FAQ

Why are Medicom toys collectible?

A. Medicom releases their toys in a limited capacity, meaning they aren’t widely available, even upon their initial release. They also “blind box” packaging which prevents the buyer from knowing what toy they’re going to receive. This encourages collectors to trade with other enthusiasts.

What’s the rarest BearBrick figure?

A. There are a number of BearBrick collectible figures that are considered rare. This is mainly due to their limited release and collaboration with prominent brands and artists. These include sculptor Daniel Arsham, illustrator Hajime Sorayama and A Bathing Ape.

What are the best Medicom toys to buy?

Top Medicom toy

Lebron James Action Figure

What you need to know: This impressive LeBron James Medicom toy shows the Lakers superstar in a fully poseable figure.

What you’ll love: Take James down the court as you pose his limbs to shoot, jump and run. The toy comes with an official-looking Spalding NBA basketball and two interchangeable heads — one with a determined look and the other with a normal resting face. James’ jersey is made with real cloth.

What you should consider: The legs and arms can be articulated, but it does take away from the natural look of the muscles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Medicom toy for the money

Medicom The Return of Superman: Cyborg Superman Action Figure

What you need to know: Superman comes to life in this impressive action figure that shows the superhero in half-cyborg form.

What you’ll love: Superman’s face is split, with one half showing a cyborg and the other showing his normal face. The body is also split but on alternating sides. A weapon and cape are included that attach to his body. The weapon shoots lasers in the form of short plastic rays.

What you should consider: This isn’t actually Superman but a look-alike cyborg version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Medicom Robocop Action Figure

What you need to know: RoboCop appears in his classic vintage form in this 6-inch tall action figure from the 1987 film.

What you’ll love: There are two separate RoboCops that can be created — pre-battle and post-battle. The post-battle armor is cracked and features bullet holes. This figure comes with a pistol and a small piece of plastic that looks like the muffle flash.

What you should consider: It comes with several small parts that could easily be misplaced if not properly stored.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.