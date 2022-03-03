Which Funko POP! toy is best?

People have been collecting coins, trading cards, stamps and more throughout human history. Still, few collectible items are as popular or as instantly recognizable as Funko POP! figures. Funko makes characters from countless TV shows, video games and other pop culture phenomena into toys that all resemble their adorable trademark style.

If you’re an avid collector or shopping for someone who is, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by the seemingly endless array of figures. However, some Funko POP! toys are more popular than others, such as the Star Wars R2-D2 toy. If you’re a Star Wars fan, this top pick can be a collectible for years to come. By comparing these fan favorites, you’ll get a better idea of which one you should buy.

Things to consider before buying Funko POP! toys

Custom Funko POP!

If you can’t find the Funko POP! you want, you always have the option to commission a custom figure. Numerous talented individuals on sites like Etsy can make any character, including you, into a Funko POP! toy. Custom Funko toys tend to be more expensive than the standard figures, but you’re able to get one that is truly one of a kind.

Styles

Oversized – These toys are essentially the same design as the standard figures, but they can stand anywhere from 6 inches to 10 inches.

Rides – Funko POP! Rides feature the standard vinyl toys riding in a vehicle or on an animal.

Should you leave it in the box?

Many collectors prefer to leave their Funko POP! toys in the box, preserving their condition and value. Once your Funko has been removed from the box, it isn’t likely you’ll be able to sell it at full price in the event its value skyrockets. Still, there is nothing wrong with taking your vinyl figure out of the box and playing with it. In fact, it gives you the ability to see the entire toy and even set up a scene to add to its unique aesthetic.

Special considerations for Funko POP! toys

Chase variants

Chase variants are variations of the standard Funko vinyls that are often more rare and valuable than the original. The variation is usually something simple, such as a different costume or hairstyle. Still, the interpretation is more than enough to set the Chase Funko POP! apart from the standard figures and make them highly sought after.

Special editions

Special edition figures are normally only sold through a specific retailer or at a particular event and feature a different design than the standard version of the character. For example, the Cyborg Superman Funko POP! was only sold at San Diego Comic-Con. The special edition Funko toys typically have a sticker on the front of the box that indicates their special edition status. In most cases, these are among the most valuable Funko POP! toys you can get.

Finishes

Some Funko toys feature a unique finish that makes them stand out from the other figures. Some of the most popular finishes include flocked, sepia and translucent, but many other unique finishes are available. Some Funko POP! Toys also come in glow-in-the-dark versions or rainbow editions as part of the company’s Pride POP! series.

How much you can expect to spend on Funko POP! toys

Funko POP! prices can vary significantly, with some costing as little as $10 and others over $100. In general, the standard Funko POP! 4-inch vinyl figures are the most affordable.

Funko POP! toys FAQ

How do I track my collection?

A. The easiest way to track your Funko POP! collection and estimate its value is by downloading the Funko mobile app.

What do the numbers on the boxes mean?

A. The numbers keep track of the mold used to produce the Funko POP! It’s possible for several toys in the same series to use the same mold; however, many series span hundreds of different molds.

What’s the best Funko POP! toy to buy?

Top Funko POP! toy

Star Wars – R2-D2

What you need to know: This adorable R2-D2 model is a fan-favorite that includes a unique Star-Wars-themed stand.

What you’ll love: The bobblehead design gives the figure a little more life than the standard Funko POP! toys. The cute Funko style meshes well with R2-D2’s design. The figure’s stand makes it look great in or out of the box.

What you should consider: Many users felt that the paint job is not as good as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Funko POP! for the money

Marvel Mech – Thor Vinyl Bobblehead

What you need to know: This unique Marvel Funko POP! vinyl costs less than $10.

What you’ll love: This figure’s mech design makes it stand out, and the bobblehead feature is a nice touch. It stands 4.75 inches tall. The color palette and paint job look excellent.

What you should consider: This figure is top-heavy and may fall over on occasion when you make the head bobble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! D.I.Y

What you need to know: If you want to explore your creative side, you can’t go wrong with this do-it-yourself Funko POP!

What you’ll love: This blank white Funko POP! serves as a canvas for whatever you can imagine. The figure has the same mold as a standard Funko vinyl. It can be drawn on or used alongside modeling clay to expand its features further.

What you should consider: Although you have unlimited customization options with the figure, the box doesn’t leave much room for alteration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

