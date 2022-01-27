Mega Construx is owned by the Mattel toy corporation, which also owns toy brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl and Uno.

Which Mega Construx toys are best?

Mega Construx is a line of toys from the Mega toy company, which normally produces basic building-block sets. The Construx collection focuses on collectible sets from pop culture, including video games, movies, card games and TV shows. It uses pieces similar to Legos, blocks of different colors and shapes you can snap together to create these figures. Mega Construx has partnered with properties such as Call of Duty, Pokemon, Halo, “Game of Thrones” and Hot Wheels.

The best Mega Construx toy is the Mega Construx Halo Forerunner Ring, which draws inspiration from the iconic video game franchise. This set includes a base stand that holds up a piece of the famous halo, giving the appearance it is suspended in midair.

What to know before you buy a Mega Construx toy

Building blocks

Mega Construx toys use plastic blocks with prongs on them that snap together easily, much like Lego. Their standard sets use rectangle blocks to create basic shapes and structures. But the Mega Construx collection takes things up a notch by utilizing unusually shaped pieces taken straight from the property they are emulating. They also use characters in the form of action figures to let users build their own worlds.

Construction sets

Construction sets make up a portion of the Mega Construx collection, but not every toy is considered a construction set. These toys are slightly more difficult to put together but are still designed to be easily assembled by children. In fact, they’re meant to help develop kids’ building skills and creativity by giving them the chance to make the toys. They can be as advanced as a lineup of Hot Wheels cars with fully customizable accessories or as simple as a tool from Pokemon that uses less than 20 pieces.

Pop culture sets

Mega Construx partners with some of the biggest names in pop culture. They have created exciting sets with video games including Call of Duty, Halo, Borderlands 3 and Destiny 2, each featuring characters, ships, vehicles and weapons. They also have lines of Mega Barbies, with dollhouses and playsets including a pink Volkswagen camper van. You can even find a large collection of Pokemon toys with Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee and Charizard. Television titles such as “Masters of the Universe” and “Game of Thrones” have also found their way into the Mega Construx universe.

What to look for in a quality Mega Construx toy

Articulated figures

Articulation refers to the amount of movement your Mega Construx action figure can do. The more articulation, the better playtime experience you can have. If your character can move its arms, legs, head and torso, you’ll be able to let your imagination run wild with many different fun and exciting scenarios. And if you’re a collector, having a highly articulated figure will help you design the best displays for your shelf — that is, if you want to remove them from their original packaging.

Display base

If you do decide it’s worth it to remove your Mega Construx toys from their original packaging, you’re going to want a way to display them. Luckily for collectors, some sets come with a dedicated display base that will keep them from collecting dust on a shelf.

For example, the Halo Forerunner Ring Installation uses a display base along with a thin metal stand to give the toy a floating illusion. After all, in the Halo game the Forerunner Ring is floating in space. The same goes for the Destiny Lightswitch Sparrow ship, which uses a similar display device.

Many action figures also come with a display base that keeps them upright and even shows the character’s name beneath the figure.

Accessories

Accessories can add a totally new dimension to your Mega Construx toys. A Halo character would feel incomplete without an Energy Sword in its hand. A Call of Duty soldier wouldn’t look like the battle-ready figure it is without a rifle strapped to its back. And you wouldn’t be able to capture Pikachu if you didn’t have a Pokeball to throw at its feet.

How much you can expect to spend on Mega Construx toys

Mega Construx toys cost between $14-$68.

Mega Construx toys FAQ

Are Mega Construx toys difficult to assemble?

A. Most Mega Construx are fairly easy to assemble. Each comes with a minimum age recommendation to make it easy if you’re buying a construction set for a child. Most toys recommend that users be at least 5 years old.

How big are most Mega Construx toys?

A. The largest items, such as the Halo Forerunner Ring, are around 5 inches wide and 7 inches tall. The smaller Pokemon figures are 2.5 inches wide and 4 inches tall.

What’s the best Mega Construx toy to buy?

Top Mega Construx toy

Mega Construx Halo Forerunner Ring

What you need to know: Own a piece of the famous Forerunner Ring from the Halo video game franchise with this Mega Construx toy.

What you’ll love: While you don’t get the full ring, you do get a portion of it in a diorama-type construction set. You’re able to see its internal workings plus the natural environment of trees, mountains and rivers that exist on the top. You can even connect this piece to other Halo sets because they are all compatible.

What you should consider: It requires some assembly using small pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mega Construx toy for the money

Mega Construx Pokemon Squirtle

What you need to know: Squirtle looks as adorable as ever in this buildable Pokemon construction set from Mega Construx.

What you’ll love: This Squirtle comes with articulated arms, legs and a head that turns. Its eyes are closed, with a smile on its face. Along with the 4-inch figure comes a classic Pokeball that features a transparent red top so you can see what’s inside. The ball has prongs on top to put Squirtle on display.

What you should consider: This set is best for children 6 years old and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mega Construx Hot Wheels Car Customizer

What you need to know: This four-car Hot Wheels construction set lets you customize your cars with 55 accessories.

What you’ll love: There are four Hot Wheels cars in total, each with its own look. The set includes a pickup truck, hot rod and two slightly different racing cars. In total, 485 pieces make up the cars and their swappable accessories. As a bonus, there are four racer action figures that can be placed inside the cars.

What you should consider: This set may be too complicated to assemble for children under 5.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.