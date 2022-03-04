Which Sonic action figure is best?

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most famous video game characters of all time. The blazing-fast hedgehog has been a sensation since his first appearance in 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog video game for the Sega Genesis. The success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie brought the titular hero to an even wider audience. This popularity has spawned several Sonic action figures and toys.

The best all-around Sonic action figure is the Sonic the Hedgehog 4-inch Sonic due to the bendable limbs, different buying options and durability.

What to know before you buy a Sonic action figure

Who is receiving the action figure

While children are more likely to want action figures, there are a lot of collectors out there who like to collect toys from specific franchises they love or the media they consumed as children. Kids probably want an action figure they can play with, so these action figures need to be more durable. Collectors are more likely to just throw the action figure on a shelf as a showpiece.

Different Sonic characters

Sonic is the face of the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, but other characters are just as popular with fans. Some of these characters include Tails, Knuckles, Cream the Rabbit and Shadow the Hedgehog. Even the villain, Dr. Robotnik (or Dr. Eggman) is extremely popular with many fans. If you want to play it safe, stick with Sonic, but some fans might want to see each Sonic character enter their collection.

Certain toys are made for specific games or anniversaries

Video games often have big anniversary celebrations that include video game collections, limited edition toys and other merchandise. Sonic celebrated his 30th anniversary in 2021. There have been a lot of action figures made for different anniversaries, and some action figures are based on specific games. These items are more likely to appease collectors than children, but if a kid loves a specific Sonic video game, it might be fun to get them an action figure associated with that game.

What to look for in a quality Sonic action figure

Size & Functionality

Sonic action figures range from tiny cake toppers to much larger versions around a foot long. You will have to consider who is getting the gift and what they are looking for. A kid might like a bigger toy while a collector might want something proportionate to their collection.

It is also important to think about functionality. A toy with moving parts is more likely to break, but it might also be more fun for children.

Movable body parts

Many action figures have movable parts. This makes the action figure more lifelike and fun to play with. Bobbleheads have heads that move back and forth while many kids action figures have movable limbs or interchangeable pieces. While movable body parts are fun, this also means that there is a higher chance of the action figure breaking.

Included extras

Certain Sonic action figures come with extra props like rings from the video games or sports gear. The Sonic the Hedgehog video games also have many famous locales, so it isn’t rare to see Sonic action figures with set pieces from the video games.

Sonic action figures FAQ

Are Sonic action figures safe for young children?

A. It is always best to look at the recommended age on the box and use your own discretion when buying toys for young children. In general, bigger toys are safer since young children cannot swallow them. Action figures that come with many smaller pieces are more of a safety hazard, so bigger is usually better with young children.

What action figures are easy to buy for collectors?

A. The easiest way to know what a collector likes is to look at their current collection. Do they have different-sized action figures? Do they have different franchises? It will be easier if you have some knowledge of the collection yourself, but if not, choosing a high-quality product is the best option. Collectors take pride in their collection, so choosing a good-looking action figure with a good paint job is typically more important than movable limbs or playability.

What’s the best Sonic action figure to buy?

Top Sonic action figure

Sonic the Hedgehog Collectible Sonic 4 inch Bendable Flexible Action Figure

What you need to know: This 4-inch action figure has movable limbs to allow Sonic to pose, and there are tons of other 4-inch Sonic action figures to collect.

What you’ll love: Sonic has movable limbs that are durable and flexible. It comes with a classic 16-bit Tails disk accessory. You can collect all of Sonic’s other friends as well.

What you should consider: Many of the action figures in this series come with sports clothing and sports gear, which may not excite fans of the video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Sonic action figure for the money

Funko Pop! Sonic with Emerald Collectible Toy

What you need to know: This affordable action figure is adorable and great for any Sonic fan, and there are more Sonic figures you can collect.

What you’ll love: This Sonic action figure is almost 4 inches tall, and it stands on its own. The large eyes add a cuteness factor not present in most other action figures, and Sonic is holding a Chaos Emerald from the video game series.

What you should consider: There are no movable limbs or parts, and the head does not bobble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonic the Hedgehog Ultimate 6-inch Sonic Collectible Action Figure

What you need to know: This is a collector’s 6-inch Sonic action figure with a Studiopolis Zone display and interchangeable pieces.

What you’ll love: This is made for collectors, but the interchangeable parts will still be fun for kids and adults alike. This is a big action figure, and the set-piece is hollow, so you can use it to store parts.

What you should consider: The Studiopolis set-piece could have been made more lively or had a more interactive feature given how expensive this is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

