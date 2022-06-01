Which New Balance basketball shoes are best?

You always want to look good when you’re on the basketball court, but you also want to play at your best. If you’re looking to upgrade your basketball shoes, it’s best to get something that fits well and enhances your performance.

New Balance is known for its comfortable shoes, and although it only offers two basketball shoes, they’re both made with high-quality fabrics and offer elite performance. The better shoes are the New Balance Kawhi 2 Basketball Shoes, as they have a stylish design and provide superior responsiveness and traction.

What to know before you buy New Balance basketball shoes

Size

Basketball requires a lot of quick and agile movements, so you don’t want to wear uncomfortable shoes when playing. Your basketball shoes could be made with the most comfortable fabrics, but you won’t perform at your best if you don’t wear the correct size. It’s best always to leave wiggle room in the toe box because although a snug fit is ideal, shoes can cause you discomfort or even pain if they’re too tight.

Ankle cut

There are three different ankle cut styles: low-cut, mid-cut and high-cut. Low-cut are suitable for speedy backcourt players, while mid-cut and high-cut shoes are ideal for forwards and centers since they tend to be more physical players who need more stability. However, even if you don’t play a frontcourt position, mid-cut and high-cut shoes offer more ankle support than low-cut shoes, so consider wearing them if you want a more secure feel and fit.

Material

The best basketball shoes are made with leather and synthetic materials, making them durable and providing more stability. Shoes made with canvas are regarded as inferior since they wear out faster, but they’re usually more lightweight and offer more flexibility and responsiveness.

You should look for durable shoes, but if they’re too stiff, you might find it awkward or difficult to move with agility as you play. In this case, a more flexible shoe is preferable.

What to look for in quality New Balance basketball shoes

Cushioning

Any sport that requires as much running and jumping as basketball begs the player to wear shoes with plenty of cushioning. High-quality basketball shoes have midsoles with soft foam cushioning for support, stability and comfort that should last for an entire game. Ethylene-vinyl acetate and polyurethane are the most common materials used for foam. EVA foam is softer and more responsive, but polyurethane foam offers more durability.

Traction

If your basketball shoes don’t have durable outsoles, you’re more likely to slip or slide on the court, which can affect your performance or cause injury. The outsole should be wide, flat and have a textured pattern for traction on hardwood and other indoor playing surfaces.

Color

As previously mentioned, New Balance is all about comfort and performance. Still, New Balance’s two basketball shoes are available in various colors and styles. This means you can choose shoes that complement your personal style or wear shoes that go with your school or team’s uniform and colors.

How much you can expect to spend on New Balance basketball shoes

Although there are different colors and styles, both New Balance basketball shoes usually retail for $130-$160.

New Balance basketball shoes FAQ

Is it a good idea to use additional insoles?

A. Additional insoles can be great if you want to boost comfort and stability for a more secure feel. However, many New Balance shoes are adequate in those areas, so it’s likely you won’t need to use them.

Can I play basketball shoes with another type of athletic shoe, such as tennis or volleyball shoes?

A. Although you can play wearing other athletic shoes, basketball shoes are engineered to provide elite performance and optimized stability, traction and support on the court.

What are the best New Balance basketball shoes to buy?

Top New Balance basketball shoes

New Balance Kawhi 2 Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are comfortable, offer a secure feel and are inspired by star Los Angeles Clippers swingman Kawhi Leonard’s style.

What you’ll love: The upper provides a secure, locked-down fit and the FuelCell-infused midsole combines with a carbon fiber performance plate for more efficient energy transfer. The bottom of the tongue features plenty of cushioning, and the outsole has a durable textured pattern for superior traction.

What you should consider: They’re not made using any premium materials compared to what other shoe brands offer at the same price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top New Balance basketball shoes for the money

New Balance TWO WXY Basketball Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes offer superior flexibility and responsiveness and have a flashy color pattern.

What you’ll love: These mid-cut shoes provide excellent ankle support and have a durable synthetic upper with a midsole shank for superior stability. They have an Ortholite sockliner for added comfort and FuelCell foam for increased responsiveness as you stride.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s advisable to purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Other basketball shoes you may like

Reebok Adult Resonator Mid Basketball Shoes for Men and Women

These mid-cut unisex shoes have a retro look and are made with high-quality leather for a durable build. They have a comfortable textile lining, a responsive rubber cup-sole and a rubber outsole for superior traction. They also have a premium embroidered logo and are available in 11 color styles.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Giannis Immortality Basketball Shoes

Inspired by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, these shoes offer excellent comfort and have a midsole with curved cushioning for extra responsiveness and an upper with a lightweight mesh for breathability.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.