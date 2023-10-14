Grab a Lululemon bargain

Lululemon makes some of the best activewear around in tech fabrics that keep you dry during sweaty workout sessions and stand up well to washing. Not to mention, you can wear it on the street for a sporty look. But it can get pricey, which is why you need to check out Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section. Like, right now.

This section of the brand’s website features products with too much stock that are currently available at a discounted price. It’s the perfect place to pick up a bargain on everything from leggings and T-shirts to shorts and sports bras.

What is Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section?

The story behind Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section is fairly self-explanatory. Sometimes Lululemon — like any brand — makes too much of certain items. Rather than have these products hang around, taking up space, the brand sells its overstocked items at a discount. Since Lululemon sales are known for being few and far between, this is a great way to save money on the brand’s clothes at any time of year.

In addition to the sportswear you’d expect from Lululemon, the brand also sells streetwear, such as button-down shirts, puffer vests and cardigans. You’ll also find these kinds of items at a discount.

When to get the best deals

According to Forbes.com, the “We Made Too Much” section is restocked every Thursday, so that is the best day to look for the hottest deals. However, you can still find some great discounts at any time of the week, so don’t let that deter you.

Best items from Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ section

Here’s a selection of products currently featured in Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” section. However, stock levels change, so deals change over time. If these items aren’t discounted right now, browse the section for yourself.

Lululemon Hotty Hot 4-Inch Low-Rise Lined Short

These 4-inch shorts are loose-fitting with curved hems to allow a full range of motion for running or other activities where you don’t want anything to impinge upon your stride. The elasticated waist and drawstring give you an excellent fit, so your shorts will stay put, no matter how strenuous your exercise.

Lululemon New Venture Short-Sleeve Shirt

If you’re looking for something other than activewear, you might appreciate this short-sleeve button-down shirt. It’s available in five colors, including flush pink and blue linen. While it’s made from a synthetic fabric blend, it’s cotton-soft and easy to care for.

Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Made from moisture-wicking technical fabric, this long-sleeve T-shirt is a comfortable choice for getting sweaty in. The seamless construction reduces the chance of chafing. It’s race length, which means it meets your waistband so it won’t ride up, leaving you free to concentrate on running.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

These super-stretchy leggings are what Lululemon is famous for. You can move in any direction without feeling restricted by them — and they’ll stay opaque, too. They’re so soft that you’ll feel like you aren’t wearing leggings at all.

Lululemon Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt

Made from Nulu — a virtually weightless sweat-wicking technical fabric — this long-sleeve tee is great for all kinds of activity. However, the relaxed fit and scooped-hem cut makes it a stylish choice for everyday wear, too. It’s a great top when you want to go straight from running errands to the gym, for instance.

Lululemon Speed Up High-Rise Lined Short

The high waist on these shorts is perfect if you want more coverage or you find high-waisted garments stay put better while you work out. They have vents to make them extra-breathable and they’re made from a sweat-wicking fabric. The zippered waistband pocket is great for your phone or keys.

Lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top

Thanks to its highly breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, this top helps keep you cool and comfortable during intense workouts. It’s cropped to just above the waist and has a racerback style.

Lululemon New Venture Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

Stay stylish with this long-sleeve button-down shirt. It has a slim fit, giving your outfit a contemporary tailored look. You can choose from pink peony, flush pink, or a navy background with a white leaf design. It’s made from an easy-care fabric with a cotton-like feel.

Lululemon New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest

If you’re looking for something to keep you cozy, consider this puff vest. It has a print that looks like pink camouflage at first glance, but on closer inspection, it’s an all-over rabbit print in shades of pink and white. It’s crafted from a water-repellent fabric.

Lululemon AirSupport Bra

This sports bra offers high levels of support, so it’s ideal for running or other high-impact exercise. It has racerback cross straps and comes in C to DDD cups. The fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying with four-way stretch to help keep you comfortable as you exercise.

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt

While this might look like a basic T-shirt at first glance, it’s perfectly engineered for activity. It’s made from a mesh-like fabric to increase breathability and keep you cool. Plus, it’s seamless, so chafing is less likely.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts

These shorts are available in 6-inch and 8-inch lengths, with reach around mid-thigh to knee-length, depending on the height of the wearer. They’re made of the same stretch, lightweight and buttery-soft fabric as Align leggings, making them ideal for activities where you might get too hot in full-length pants.

