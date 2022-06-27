Use the right grip for better scoring

Golfers may enjoy trying out the latest club technology and seeing if they can gain some extra distance from a new golf driver design. However, without the proper grip, golfers often will be wasting their time with new clubs.

Learning how to hold a golf club will pay significant dividends, improving your chances of shooting lower scores. The proper grip on the club keeps your golf club on line, helping you improve accuracy while receiving the maximum distance.

Equipment to help with your golf grip

Golfers can improve their ability to hold the golf club properly by using a few different pieces of equipment.

Gloves: Right-handed golfers will wear gloves on the left hand, and vice versa for left-handed golfers. Gloves like the Titleist Players Glove or the TaylorMade Flex Glove can help you maintain a solid grip on the club.

The area of the club you hold is called the grip. It needs to have a slightly tacky consistency to help you maintain a solid hold on the club. Older, worn grips may be slippery. You can replace your golf club grips to gain more tackiness. You also can replace your putter’s grip with a product like the Super Stroke Traxion Tour grip to achieve a solid hold. Training: Golf training equipment, such as the SKLZ Grip Trainer, can help you learn how to hold the club properly every time, eventually relying on muscle memory.

Golf training equipment, such as the SKLZ Grip Trainer, can help you learn how to hold the club properly every time, eventually relying on muscle memory. Hand strengthening: If you believe your problems with holding the golf club properly involve a lack of hand and forearm strength, try strengthening tools like the Niyikow Grip Strength Trainer and the DMoose Resistance Bar.

Three types of golf grips

Golfers can make use of any of the three primary methods for how to hold a golf club. Figuring out which of the three best fits your game requires a bit of practice.

Overlapping grip

The most common way to hold a golf club involves an overlapping grip. Some golf teaching pros call this the Vardon grip, named after the golfer who popularized its use, Harry Vardon, more than a century ago.

In this grip, the pinky finger of the lower hand on the club (the right hand for right-handed golfers) overlaps the space between the back of the index and middle fingers of the left hand.

By overlapping the two hands a little bit, many golfers receive a greater level of comfort without sacrificing control. Golfers with large hands also often prefer the overlapping grip.

Interlocking grip

The interlocking grip is similar to the overlapping grip. However, the pinky finger on the lower hand and the index finger on the upper hand wrap around each other.

The interlocking grip helps golfers who struggle with too much wrist movement in the swing, as it encourages the wrists to work in tandem. It works better for golfers with smaller hands than those with larger hands.

This grip often feels strange when you begin using it, so it takes quite a bit of practice to learn to use it.

10-finger golf grip

With this grip style, the golfer will place all 10 fingers on the club, including the pinky finger of the lower hand. None of the fingers interlock or overlap.

This is a common grip style for those learning the game, primarily because it is easier to do correctly every time. Those with smaller hands sometimes prefer the 10-finger grip to allow maximum power and control.

How to hold a golf club step by step

Regardless of which golf grip style you choose, the following steps for holding a golf club will give you a solid base from which to start.

Grip the club with the left hand

As a right-handed golfer, grip the club with your left hand first. The left hand will be at the top of the club. Left-handed golfers should do the opposite.

Lay the face of the club square to the ball. The end of the club should be pointing directly at your waist. Align the end of the club against the heel of your left palm and wrap your fingers around it, leaving the face square to the ball.

The left thumb should point downward along the grip and shaft. As you are holding the golf club, you should be able to just see the knuckles on your left hand’s index and middle fingers. If not, rotate your hand slightly. If you see three or four knuckles, rotate your left hand to the left slightly. If you see one or zero knuckles, rotate your left hand to the right slightly.

Grip the club with the right hand

Now add your right hand to the golf club (left hand for left-handed golfers). Place the crease in your palm directly over your left thumb. Even though your left thumb no longer will be visible, your right thumb should point down the grip and shaft of the club along the same alignment as the left thumb.

Wrap the fingers on your right hand around the club. This step will determine which of the three grip styles discussed earlier you want to use. Align your right-hand pinky finger based on the type of grip you want to use.

When the right hand’s alignment is correct, you should just be able to see the knuckles on your right hand’s index and middle fingers. And you still should be able to see the knuckles on the same fingers on the left hand. If not, slightly rotate your hands.

What you need to buy to learn how to hold a golf club

Callaway Authentic Tour Glove

A properly fitting golf glove helps hold a golf club securely without losing your grip during the force of the swing. With this glove, you receive leather materials in the palm and breathable fabrics in the fingers for durability and comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Winn Dri-Tac Golf Grips

Worn golf grips could cause the club to slip in your hands, leading to a poor swing result. Using a hybrid rubber compound, this grip delivers excellent tackiness and keeps your hands securely on the club.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

