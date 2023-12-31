Clothes made for moving and resting

Maybe one day you’re feeling motivated and want to get some exercise with a brisk jog. Or maybe you’ll change your mind and do some much-needed relaxing on the couch instead. This type of perfectly relatable indecisiveness calls for a most versatile ensemble: workout clothes that are also great for lounging.

Marked by its comfort (and therefore lack of compression), athleisure works just as well at a barre class as on a lazy Sunday at home. And don’t think that means you have to compromise on style — our favorite workout/loungewear is just as cute as it is cozy.

New year, same you: Affordable home workout equipment because you hate the gym

Our favorite places to shop for comfy athleisure clothes

Athleisure clothing is more popular than ever, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which came with ample time spent at home and, therefore, spawned a new appreciation for ultra-comfortable clothing. There are lots of great places to buy cute workout clothes that are also excellent for lounging. These are a few of our favorites.

Universal Standard

The inclusive clothing retailer has a robust athleisure section. We love that every versatile piece comes in an excellent size selection. Nearly the entire line comes in the same colorways, so it’s super easy to mix and match various pieces to create several great outfits.

Vuori

Browse the pages of Vuori’s website, and practically everything you find will fall into both the activewear and the loungewear categories. Of all the California-based brand’s high-quality offerings, we’re partial to its DreamKnit and BlissBlend lines. The DreamKnit line, which includes the comfiest silky sweats dubbed the Performance Jogger, is crafted from a lightweight-but-durable supersoft fabric that feels amazing. Meanwhile, the new BlissBlend line of leggings and sports bras is made from a high-stretch fabric with a luxuriously airy feel.

Abercrombie & Fitch

In case you missed it, the newly rebranded Abercrombie & Fitch is officially cool again. Among our favorite things to shop from the more inclusive brand is its activewear under the YPB label. (By the way, that stands for Your Personal Best, a message we can certainly stand behind.) The coziest offerings include soft and stretchy leggings and a relaxed-fit, quick-dry, long-sleeve T-shirt.

Colorfulkoala

These budget-friendly yoga pants, which are available on Amazon, are among our favorites for their super-comfy matte finish that’s reminiscent of pricier Lululemon styles. Though they’ll stay securely put through even the most intense workout class, they can be worn just as well around the house with an oversized sweater and slippers. There are tons of fun patterns and colors to choose from, as well as iterations with and without pockets.

Quince

Though best known for its $50 Mongolian cashmere sweater, this direct-to-consumer brand also offers an impeccable selection of activewear. Though motion-ready, everything is highly comfortable, so you don’t have to work out if you don’t want to.

Halara

This brand specializes in all kinds of comfortable clothing and its Cloudful Fabric line feels exactly the way it sounds: heavenly. We especially love the cross-waist leggings, which have a flattering fit, but are designed to stay put despite activity. They come in a ton of fun colors in two different lengths.

Best athleisure clothes to shop

Universal Standard Mia Movement Tee

This versatile top makes a great workout item but can be paired just as well with your favorite pair of jeans (which we sincerely hope are also your comfiest pair). The cotton fabric is light and breathable, as well as sweat-wicking and antimicrobial.

Vuori BlissBlend Leggings

With a lightweight yet supportive fabric, Vuori’s newest leggings are breathable and supremely soft. The performance-stretch material is designed to stay put while you move, and the high waistband is comfortable and flattering. We especially love that it comes in three length options and pairs with the Vuori BlissBlend Bra to make the perfect ensemble.

Vuori Performance Jogger

These dreamy, supersoft bottoms are crafted from a silky fabric that’s equally great for jogging and lounging. They have a tapered leg with an above-the-ankle cuff and a drawstring waist. They come in a bunch of gorgeous hues, as well as a long-length option.

Abercrombie YPB powerSOFT Long-Sleeve Easy Tee

This supremely comfortable top is the perfect length to partner with a pair of leggings and wear to a winter workout class. Don’t worry if you sweat. The quick-dry fabric can handle it without issue. However, if a Netflix marathon is on the agenda instead, you’ll be equally impressed with the top’s roomy and perfectly drapey fit.

Abercrombie YPB studioSOFT 7/8-Length Legging

We love a legging that’s available in multiple length options to help everyone get the perfect fit. This delightfully comfy, lightweight pair has a ton of stretch. If you wear them to the gym, you’ll appreciate the convenient card pocket. If you wear them to lounge, you’ll love the supersoft feel of the fabric.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants

It doesn’t matter if you wear these stretchy bottoms to a yoga class or to your couch — you’re bound to be impressed by the buttery-soft fabric. Even better, there are over 20 colors and patterns to choose from, and since the price tag is so agreeable, you can load up with a bunch.

Quince Ultra-Soft Fitted Long-Sleeve Top

With a close-but-not-constricting fit, this long-sleeve top is an excellent choice for a winter workout class or a work-from-home day. We love the thumbholes, which make it great for layering and add some sporty flair.

Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Flared Pant

These flared yoga pants have a secure high-rise fit. They’re crafted from a moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric that’s perfectly suitable to sweat in — or not! The flared bottoms add a fun retro-inspired look to these versatile pants.

Halara Everyday Cloudful Fabric 3.0 Crossover Pocket Plain Leggings

These leggings are perfect for yoga or lounging, and the flattering crossover waist makes them especially cute to wear with a cropped top. The four-way stretch fabric offers comfort and durability, and the side pockets are convenient for when you’re on the go.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Talia Ergas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.