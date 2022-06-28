An indoor exercise bike is a great choice for exercising at home and reaching your health goals while saving the hassle and money when you go to a gym.

Which indoor exercise bike is best?

It can be difficult to find time to go to the gym, but indoor exercise bikes are an excellent option for exercising at home and achieving your health goals while saving the hassle and money it costs to go to a gym.

It’s important to consider the kind of indoor exercise bike you want since there are a few different types, including recumbent exercise bikes that recline, spinning exercise bikes that imitate road bikes, and traditional upright exercise bikes. You should also consider the price range and the preset programs, the resistance, the ease of use, the adjustability, and the bike’s weight limit. If you’re looking for an exercise bike with numerous features, the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle is the best option for you.

What to know before you buy an indoor exercise bike

Consider the display on the indoor exercise bike

Most indoor exercise bikes come with an LCD that shows you various measurements during your workout, including the length of time you’ve been pedaling, the distance you’ve traveled, your speed, and your heart rate. It’s important to search for an indoor exercise bike with a simple-to-use display since you need to be able to use the display with ease while exercising.

Think about the resistance

Before making your indoor exercise bike purchase, you should look at the number of resistance levels the bike has. While basic bike models might have fewer, the average indoor exercise bike has about 20 different resistance levels. Therefore, it’s crucial to fine-tune the resistance on your bike to your workout goals and fitness levels.

Find a bike with the right weight limit for you

All exercise bikes have a maximum weight limit, typically between 220 and 300 pounds, but some recumbent indoor exercise bikes have higher weight limits.

What to look for in a quality indoor exercise bike

Heart rate monitor

Most exercise bikes come with a heart rate monitor. The heart rate monitor helps you check your heart rate throughout your workout, as you need to be working hard enough to elevate your heart rate to get an excellent cardio workout.

Programs

Many high-end indoor exercise bikes come with preset programs to help you improve your cardio workout. These programs will switch the resistance automatically during your workout.

Height adjustability

Indoor exercise bikes usually have a recommended height range of 5 feet, 3 inches to 6 feet 3 inches. As a result, it’s crucial to find a bike that works for your height, especially outside of that range.

How much you can expect to spend on an indoor exercise bike

You can expect to spend different amounts on indoor exercise bikes, depending on the type of bike. For example, recumbent exercise bikes typically range from $130-$150 for the most basic models, while the more high-end models go for more than $500.

Spinning bikes cost about $120-$150 for the budget-friendly models, while the high-end bikes cost between $350-$400. Upright exercise bikes can cost $70-$120 for basic models and $350 to $400 for more expensive models.

Indoor exercise bike FAQ

Can cycling be your only form of exercise?

A. Cycling is an excellent option for your cardio workout, which is crucial for your health. However, most fitness experts recommend doing some strength training to keep your body in good shape. Strength training can include any kind of exercise in which you work with your body weight, including Pilates and yoga.

Can you use a separate heart rate monitor when using your indoor exercise bike?

A. Yes, you can use a separate heart rate monitor when using your indoor exercise bike to get an accurate heart rate reading during your workout. However, some indoor exercise bikes either have a low-quality heart rate monitor or no monitor at all.

Keep in mind that when you use a separate heart rate monitor, you will need to look at the display on your own monitor since it won’t pop up on the LCD of your indoor exercise bike.

Which type of exercise bike is best if you are recovering from an injury?

A. You should check in with your physician before beginning a workout routine after sustaining an injury. That being said, recumbent exercise bikes are typically a good option for people recovering from injuries since they are more comfortable to sit on and require riders to use fewer muscle groups.

What are the best indoor exercise bikes to buy?

Top indoor exercise bike

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

What you need to know: This indoor exercise bike from NordicTrack is considered an excellent option for expert indoor cyclists.

What you’ll love: This superior indoor exercise bike features a 10-inch smart touchscreen, iFit technology, automatic trainer control, global rides, and a CoolAire fan. The bike also accommodates up to five individual profiles.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that the studio classes were not as high-quality as Peloton classes in tests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top indoor exercise bike for the money

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike

What you need to know: This budget-friendly recumbent exercise bike offers a clear-cut design and straightforward instructions for beginner indoor cyclists.

What you’ll love: This affordable Marcy recumbent exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, seat adjustability, pedals with straps, and a built-in screen that provides information like calories burned, distance, speed, and time.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the seat can be hard to adjust on a regular basis.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike

What you need to know: This indoor exercise bike is designed to run silently and allows people to watch exercise training and other videos on the tablet mount.

What you’ll love: This indoor cycling bike from Yosuda comes with an online instruction video for simple assembly, a tablet holder, padded seats, non-slip handlebars, and a belt rather than a chain for quieter movement.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that the data is only shown in metric measurements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

