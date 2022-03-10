Which trampoline is best?

If you have kids, they’ve probably asked you for a trampoline at some point. Unlike the latest gaming craze, trampolines keep children active and help them soak up some vitamin D. Jumping on a trampoline is a terrific activity for parents and children to enjoy together, and when the kids are away, adults can indulge in feelings of nostalgia with a bouncing session.

The best trampoline is the Skywalker Trampolines Rectangle Jump-N-Dunk Trampoline With Enclosure. There is ample jumping space, and the enclosure net provides a safe playing environment.

What to know before you buy a trampoline

Trampoline types

There are three trampoline types: standard, mini and springless.

Standard trampolines are the ones you know and love. They have a frame that holds the jumping mat, which is stretched between multiple springs. They come in many shapes and sizes.

trampolines are the ones you know and love. They have a frame that holds the jumping mat, which is stretched between multiple springs. They come in many shapes and sizes. Mini trampolines are built to hold one person at a time. They’re mostly made for exercising purposes, though plenty of adults simply think they’re fun. There are special kid’s-only variants that include extra safety features, such as netting and bars. They’re popular for game rooms.

trampolines are built to hold one person at a time. They’re mostly made for exercising purposes, though plenty of adults simply think they’re fun. There are special kid’s-only variants that include extra safety features, such as netting and bars. They’re popular for game rooms. Springless trampolines use bungee cords or fiberglass rods to provide the bounce. However, the bounce on springless models is severely limited compared to spring models. There’s also a springless variant meant for use on bodies of water.

Trampoline shapes

Round trampolines are traditional and the most common. They have a slightly smaller bouncing area, and their bounce ability is the lowest compared to other shapes. The bounce also drives users inward. Round models are the most affordable option.

trampolines are traditional and the most common. They have a slightly smaller bouncing area, and their bounce ability is the lowest compared to other shapes. The bounce also drives users inward. Round models are the most affordable option. Octagonal trampolines are similar to round models, but they have slightly more space and offer a higher bounce ability. Their bounce doesn’t draw users toward the center either. However, octagonal models tend to be the most expensive.

trampolines are similar to round models, but they have slightly more space and offer a higher bounce ability. Their bounce doesn’t draw users toward the center either. However, octagonal models tend to be the most expensive. Square trampolines have the same size profile as round and octagonal models, but they have more jumping area. They also provide the second highest bouncing ability and cost roughly the same as round models.

trampolines have the same size profile as round and octagonal models, but they have more jumping area. They also provide the second highest bouncing ability and cost roughly the same as round models. Rectangular trampolines have the largest bouncing area and offer the largest bouncing ability, but they take up more space in your yard as a consequence. They cost more than round and square models but not as much as octagonal models.

What to look for in a quality trampoline

Safety

There are two points of extra safety that many trampolines on the market adhere to: spring covers and mesh netting. Spring covers protect the springs from weather damage, but they also prevent any users from getting trapped or hurt by them. Mesh netting helps prevent users from accidentally soaring off of the trampoline after a bad bounce. It can also keep toys within the confines of the trampoline.

Weight limit

The weight limit of a trampoline is usually tied to the size of its bouncing area, but this isn’t always the case. Some large but low-cost options might have minimal limits, while small but high-cost models have high limits. Most weight limits are between 150 and 500 pounds.

How much you can expect to spend on a trampoline

Trampolines have different price ranges depending on their type, shape and size. Generally speaking, most options cost between $200-$1,000. Large rectangular models or models without springs can cost as much as $2,000-$3,000.

Trampoline FAQ

What is ASTM approval?

A. The American Society for Testing and Materials stamp of approval shows that your trampoline has been carefully inspected to ensure it reaches at least the minimum threshold for safety. Not all trampolines have this approval, and while it isn’t strictly necessary, nothing can replace the peace of mind it provides.

Can I place my trampoline anywhere?

A. No. There are two conditions that need to be met to ensure your trampoline meets certain safety thresholds. The first is placement on a level field. A slight variance in degree won’t hurt, but any area that’s clearly not level should be avoided. The second is clearance around the sides, top and bottom of the trampoline. Place a trampoline at least 6 feet away from all other objects. There shouldn’t be any objects underneath the trampoline, and it should have a minimum of 24 feet of clearance above it.

How do I maintain my trampoline?

A. Modern trampolines require very little maintenance. Most trampolines use weather-resistant materials that stand the test of time and won’t fade in appearance. All you need to do is place a cover over the trampoline during off months and occasionally examine the springs for weakness.

What are the best trampolines to buy?

Top trampoline

Skywalker Trampolines Rectangle Jump-N-Dunk Trampoline with Enclosure

What you need to know: This square trampoline will be the envy of all the kids on your street.

What you’ll love: The two color options are green and blue, and the available sizes are 9 feet by 15 feet and 8 feet by 14 feet. The springs are rust-resistant and the enclosure is double-zipped for maximum safety. A small basket hoop is attached to the mesh enclosure.

What you should consider: Adults will struggle to move between the mesh entrance. Some trampolines were reported to arrive with missing pieces. The green trampoline is smaller than the blue one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top trampoline for the money

Skywalker Trampolines 10-Foot Round Trampoline and Enclosure

What you need to know: This small trampoline is affordable while maintaining a high-quality feel.

What you’ll love: The mesh walls are attached to the trampoline for maximum safety. It includes a cover to protect the springs. It has a three-year limited warranty for the frame and a one-year limited warranty for all other materials.

What you should consider: The 175-pound weight limit means this trampoline can only handle one or two children at a time. Additionally, the assembly process can be a bit difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Zupapa Trampoline for Kids with Enclosure

What you need to know: This trampoline has a weight limit of 425 pounds, which makes it perfect for large groups of children.

What you’ll love: It comes in five sizes: 10, 12, 14, 15 and 16 feet. It’s available in three color options: blue, blue/green and purple. A ladder is included for easy access.

What you should consider: It costs more than most models, and it can be challenging and time-consuming to build. The zipper on the entrance tends to break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.