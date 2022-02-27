Which dog feeding mat is best?

A dog feeding mat is designed to not only keep your pet’s bowls in place while they eat but also provide protection for your floors. You should find a nonslip one that is made of waterproof material and complements your home’s decor. If you are looking for a dog feeding mat that has raised edges to contain spills and is available in a variety of sizes and colors, the Gorilla Grip Silicone Pet Feeding Mat is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a dog feeding mat

Material

A dog feeding mat should be made of a material that is designed to contain spills and is easy to clean. Silicone mats can be cleaned with just a few simple wipes and are often dishwasher-safe. Some mats are made of microfiber, which is designed to absorb spills, but be sure to find one that is fast-drying to avoid the potential growth of mold and mildew.

Size

It is important to find a dog feeding mat that is suitable for your pet’s size. You want to choose one that is large enough to provide proper bowl coverage and flooring protection while also planning for spills. As a rule of thumb, the larger the dog, the larger the mat you will need.

Pet-safe

Be sure to find a dog feeding mat that does not contain harmful chemicals and is safe for your pet. Look for one that is made of non-toxic silicone and is BPA-free, which means harmful chemicals will not leak into any food left over on the mat.

What to look for in a quality dog feeding mat

Waterproof

You want to choose a dog feeding mat that is waterproof to protect your flooring and contain any spills. If your pet is prone to splashing water when drinking or is a messy eater, a waterproof mat will make feeding time easier and keep your floor cleaner.

Slip-resistant

A slip-resistant dog feeding mat will keep your pet’s bowls in place while they are eating and drinking. Most silicone mats have a nonskid surface designed to keep the bowl in place. You will also want to find a nonslip one that will not move on the flooring, to keep the bowls in place and reduce the possibility of spills.

Easy to clean

Silicone dog feeding mats are the easiest type of mat to clean. You can take a paper towel and wipe up excess water after your pet drinks water, or use soap and water and a sponge to clean off stuck-on food. Some mats can even be placed in the dishwasher for a more thorough cleaning. Be sure to check the mat’s label for cleaning instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog feeding mat

A dog feeding mat costs between $10 and $40, depending on the size of the mat.

Dog feeding mat FAQ

How can I protect my flooring from my dog’s water bowl?

A. The best way to protect your flooring from spills from your dog’s water bowl is by placing a waterproof mat underneath it. This will not only prevent water damage to your flooring but will help contain food spills that your dog pushes around when eating.

How do you clean a dog feeding mat?

A. Most dog feeding mats are easy to clean and require you to just wipe them down after each use. Rubber or silicone mats can be washed with dish soap and water and rinsed, while some can be placed in the dishwasher for more stubborn stains.

What’s the best dog feeding mat to buy?

Top dog feeding mat

Gorilla Grip Silicone Pet Feeding Mat

What you need to know: This durable silicone mat is easy to clean and comes in many colors and sizes.

What you’ll love: The textured surface on this mat keeps bowls in place, while the raised edges keep spills contained while protecting your floor. There are numerous colors to choose from.

What you should consider: Some have reported that the mat had a strong chemical smell upon opening.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog feeding mat for the money

Amazon Basics Waterproof Anti-Slip Bowl Mat

What you need to know: This simple, budget-friendly mat comes in three colors and has a waterproof design to protect flooring.

What you’ll love: Spills are contained with the raised edges of this flexible mat, which is easy to clean and can be rolled up for storage.

What you should consider: Some report the silicone material is relatively thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DogBuddy Dog Food Mat

What you need to know: This easy-to-clean mat is BPA-free and has raised edges to keep spills contained.

What you’ll love: The silicone mat can be wiped down, washed with a cloth or put in the dishwasher for a more thorough cleaning. There are five colors and three sizes to choose from.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the edges may rip over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kellie Speed writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.