What are the best ways to warm up in a cold office?

Whether the heater isn’t warm enough to keep up with the frigid temperatures in the winter or the air conditioning is working overtime in the summer, office spaces are known to be cold. And who can focus on work when you’re thinking about cuddling up in bed with a mug of hot chocolate? Plus, cold temperatures can also decrease productivity since the body is expending energy trying to stay warm instead of focusing on important work. So, if you’re always cold in the office, check out these 12 products to help you heat up while you work.

How to stay warm in the office

Wear layers

Just as you would wear layers when walking outside in cold weather, dressing in layers will also keep you warm in a cold office. For example, women can layer a tank top, T-shirt, long-sleeve blouse, a blazer and even a scarf to fend off the freezing temperatures. Focusing on the base is the most important as it will keep your core warm. Also, don’t forget about warm socks.

Move around

Don’t stay seated for too long. When you move your body or exercise, your muscles heat up as they expend energy. This is why you get hot when you work out. Even if your job requires extended periods of sitting behind a computer, getting up every 30 minutes to an hour will help you stay warm. So, try to make frequent trips to fill up your water bottle or visit that coworker down the hall instead of giving them a call.

Heat up from the inside

Drinking hot tea, cocoa or coffee during the day will help you heat up while you work and slightly increase your body temperature for a short period. Plus, holding a warm mug keeps your hands warm.

Focus on the extremities

Because our core houses vital organs, our body makes it a priority to keep it warm at the expense of our hands and feet. This is why our hands and feet are always the first to feel chilly. Also, since our hands and feet don’t have muscle, which produces heat, these outer extremities cool down much more quickly. So try heating up your hands and feet, and you’ll be surprised how warm your entire body feels.

Best products to keep you warm in a cold office

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Have piping hot coffee or tea available whenever it gets cold with this heated coffee mug. Use the cup alone to keep drinks warm for 80 minutes or all day with the charging coaster. Plus, you can set the temperature, receive notifications, customize presets and more using the app on a smartphone. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket

While it’s helpful to cuddle up in a blanket when it’s chilly, it’s hard to get work done with the constant rearranging. This wearable blanket solves that problem and allows anyone to heat up while they work. It’s available in over 10 colors and designs to match any office decor. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics 1500W Ceramic Personal Heater

When all the warm liquids and blankets aren’t enough to fight the chill, this personal heater will get the job done. It’s compact enough to fit under a desk and features an adjustable thermostat. Plus, it automatically shuts off if it’s tipped over or gets too hot, making it safe for the home or office. Sold by Amazon

Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion with Heat

Stay warm and relieve work stress simultaneously with this massage cushion. It features four adjustable massage nodes for the full back, lower back or upper back that conform to the curves of the body while adding heat. Sold by Amazon

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer

Keep the extremities toasty with this sherpa-lined foot warmer. It features four heat settings between 110 and 140 degrees that are easily adjusted with the LED controller. Plus, the soft fabric is removable and machine-washable to keep it like new. Sold by Amazon

Westinghouse Heated Blanket

Ditch the thin blanket that lets in the cold and swap it for this heated blanket. Use the controller to adjust the auto-shutoff and six heating levels. To keep it clean, unplug the controller and throw it in the washer and dryer. Sold by Amazon

ValueRays USB Optical Heated Computer Mouse

Don’t stop working to warm up. Instead, use the three settings in this heated mouse to warm up the entire surface, including the palm and fingers. It requires a USB connection and is tested to be safe with computers and people. Sold by Amazon

Sunbeam Heating Pad

This versatile heating pad is ideal for a variety of situations, including a cold day at the office. The 12- by 24-inch surface provides extra heat to large muscle groups. Not only is it flexible for multiple uses, but it also has a machine-washable, plush fabric cover for comfort. Sold by Amazon

C.C. Women’s Fingerless Gloves

Wearing fingerless gloves is the perfect way to heat up without stopping valuable work. The soft acrylic keeps the hands warm while leaving the fingers free for typing, scrolling or holding a coffee mug. It also comes in 12 colors to match any outfit. Sold by Amazon

HotHands Hand Warmers

Keep a box of these hand warmers on your desk to use whenever the temperatures drop. Put them in a pocket or rub them between your hands to warm up. These single-use warmers last for up to 10 hours. Sold by Amazon

Thermrup Electric Heated Insoles

It’s essential to keep the extremities warm, and these heated insoles ensure feet and toes are toasty. They utilize a rubber heating element for deep, consistent heat throughout the entire foot. Plus, they’re also washable and feature four heating levels. Sold by Amazon

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser

Exercising is a tried-and-true method for warming up. But if you don’t have time to sneak out for a quick run, opt for this pedal exerciser that fits discreetly under any desk. It’s whisper-quiet, easy on the joints and keeps you moving while you’re working. Sold by Amazon

