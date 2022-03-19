Which Expo marker is best?

Expo markers aren’t just for school, the office and corporate events. They can be used in a number of creative ways around the home. Besides keeping a family calendar on the fridge, you can use dry-erase markers on any smooth, non-porous surface, including windows and mirrors.

If you’re looking for the best Expo markers, you must first consider your needs — colors, tips, dry- or wet-erase and more. A set of eight EXPO Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers that come in assorted colors is one of the most popular offerings.

What to know before you buy Expo markers

Are Expo markers washable?

Many people mistakenly think that the label “dry-erase” also means “washable.” This is not the case. Dry-erase markers have release agents that keep the pigments in the formula from permanently adhering to dry-erase boards and other nonporous surfaces. However, these pigments are very similar to those found in permanent markers and can easily get trapped in and stain clothing or other porous surfaces. It’s important to only use Expo dry-erase markers on a recommended nonporous surface. To learn more, check out the BestReviews’ buying guide for dry-erase marker sets.

Dry-erase markers vs. wet-erase markers

The pigment in dry-erase markers isn’t much different than the pigment found in permanent markers. The reason you can easily wipe the color off of a nonporous surface when using a dry-erase marker is because it doesn’t stick very well. Wet-erase markers, however, contain water-soluble dyes that adhere somewhat to a non-porous surface, so they can only be removed with water. While dry-erase markers are more popular for their convenience and ease of use, wet-erase markers hold up better under intense heat, such as projector lamps, and are less likely to cause an allergic reaction than dry-erase markers.

What to look for in a quality Expo marker

Tip type

Expo markers have a variety of tips designed to meet your usage needs. A bullet tip is the traditional shape. It’s best for general-purpose needs because you can use the tip for writing and the side for coloring. A chisel tip has a flat surface and an edge, making it versatile enough for writing or coloring. However, the shape of this tip can also be used for calligraphy. If you just plan on writing – no coloring – a fine tip is better suited for your needs. Some Expo dry erase markers have a chisel tip on one end and a fine tip on the other, making it highly versatile. However, for the greatest writing precision, an ultra-fine tip is the way to go.

Color assortment

Depending on your needs, you can purchase markers that come all in one color, such as black Expo markers or blue Expo markers, or you can get a range of colors.

Quantity

If you anticipate heavy usage, it’s always better to purchase your markers in bulk because of the savings. However, if the markers will be sitting for two years or more before use, purchasing a smaller amount is best, as it ensures your markers don’t dry out before you’re ready to use them.

Magnetic

If you’d like to place your marker in a convenient location, such as directly on the refrigerator, look for a magnetic Expo marker. These can be more expensive, but if you’re prone to misplacing things, it may be worth it.

Accessories

If you need more than just markers, you can get a dry-erase marker set that comes with dry-erase markers, an eraser and whiteboard cleaner, which is typically lower priced than buying each item separately.

How much you can expect to spend on an Expo marker

Expo markers tend to cost around $1 per marker, although the price can vary slightly. As the count increases, the price per marker tends to go down. For example, if you buy in bulk, the markers can cost as low as 50 cents each.

Expo marker FAQ

Is cleaning your whiteboard really necessary?

A. Yes. Every time you write on your whiteboard, you’re adding chemicals to the surface. If you do not occasionally remove that buildup, your whiteboard won’t function as expected.

How do you clean a whiteboard?

A. To clean your whiteboard, first erase as much of the ink as possible without damaging the surface of the whiteboard. After the initial ink has been removed, spray some Expo Whiteboard Cleaner onto a lint-free cloth and gently wipe down the whiteboard. If the whiteboard still has stains, use a very small amount of rubbing alcohol on a lint-free cloth to gently remove them.

How do you store Expo markers?

A. The manufacturer recommends storing Expo markers horizontally with the cap securely attached. If you ever find a marker that isn’t performing at 100%, don’t fret. There’s a chance it may still be fine. Place the marker in a vertical position cap-side down for 24 hours, and it should start working again. If it doesn’t, it needs to be replaced.

What’s the best Expo marker to buy?

Top Expo marker

EXPO Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers (Assorted Colors)

What you need to know: This is a pack of eight chisel-tip, dry-erase markers in assorted colors.

What you’ll love: These markers come in pink, red, orange, green, blue, purple, brown and black. Each features a chisel tip that allows for both broad and fine writing and has a fast-drying, low-odor formula.

What you should consider: Some users noted that performance of these markers in colder temperatures, such as outside for sporting events, may be diminished.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Top Expo marker for the money

EXPO Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers (Black)

What you need to know: If you plan on doing a lot of writing, this pack of 36 black markers is discounted for buying in bulk.

What you’ll love: The bold color in these markers makes them easy to see from a distance. They’re formulated to have a low odor and deliver consistent, skip-free writing on a whiteboard, and they feature a chisel tip for writing versatility.

What you should consider: Some users reported the markers running out of ink more quickly than they wished.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Staples

Worth checking out

EXPO Low-Odor Dry-Erase Markers (Ultra-Fine Tip)

What you need to know: If you need a writing implement that offers the ultimate in precision, the ultra-fine tip on these markers will satisfy.

What you’ll love: These dry-erase markers feature an ultra-fine tip that makes them perfect for writing on a calendar or creating a to-do list. They come in a set of eight vibrant colors: black, brown, purple, blue, green, orange, red and pink.

What you should consider: While these markers start off as ultra-fine, be careful of how much pressure you use so the tip doesn’t become blunt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

